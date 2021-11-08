MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Jessica Hecht Speaks Up About Suicide Prevention

Jessica Hecht Speaks Up About Suicide Prevention

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has shared a special PSA created by Jessica Hecht, known for her roles on Broadway and in FriendsBreaking Bad, and upcoming, in The Sinner, alongside her peers. The PSA helps to educate on the warnings signs of someone who may be at risk for suicide and encourage those who need help to call the Lifeline.

“I come from a family of mental health professionals with specialties in suicide prevention. I’m indebted to them and others in the field for doing this important work. With everything going on in the world, I want everyone who may be struggling to know that they are not alone and help is out there,” said Hecht.

National Suicide Prevention LifelineHours: Available 24 hours. Languages: English, Spanish. Learn more 800-273-8255

