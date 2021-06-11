Jessica Vosk and The Opening Night of The Philharmonic at Bryant Park

Jessica Vosk the star of Wicked welcomed back New York to the Bryant Park Picnic Performances series. From June 9 -12, the orchestra will also perform live June 10-12.
Lina González-Granados conducted in her Philharmonic debut.
The orchestra performed Bologne: Symphony No. 2, Stravinsky: Dumbarton Oaks, Creston: A Rumor, Crawford Seeger: Rissolty Rossolty, Mozart: Symphony No. 25 and an uplifting piece by Philharmonic Very Young Composer Ilana Rahim-Braden I am Composition, but Stronger.
A live stream is available to watch on Bryant Park’s website and social media. Only the June 9 concert will be streamed.
Tony nominee for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Adrienne Warren and special guests perform July 30.
Broadway alum Mykal Kilgor is set to take the stage June 26.
The season wraps September 20 with a 100th anniversary celebration of The Town Hall, located blocks away from Bryant Park.
Bryant Park will observe all New York City and New York State COVID-19 safety guidelines immediate to the time of the performance, including on-site proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.
