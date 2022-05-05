MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Jessica Vosk Guests For Cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf At Chelsea Table and Stage

Cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf was so smart when she chose her guests. Right now the female singer who I would cast in almost everything is Jessica Vosk. So when I saw she was one of two guests I immediately signed up to review this concert. Jessica did not disappoint with Sondheim’s “Another Hundred People” from Company. During the breaks she and Mairi talked about meeting on the show Bridges of Madison County.

Next up was a mash up of “I Can Make You Love Me” mashed with “I’m Still Hurting” from The Last Five Years. For some reason this will not show up here so here is the link.

Jessica was then joined by Norbert Leo Butz the male musical theatre actor, who can do no wrong, for a smashing Good-Bye Until Tomorrow” from The Last Five Years, which Mairi played and Norbert originally performed.


With Charlie Alterman, on piano and Jessica and Norbert, this concert and night were magical. Mairi’s playing was spectacular, as was this evening.

Word on the street is that Mairi will have a residency at Chelsea Table and Stage and who knows who will grace this stage next with this glorious musician. All I know is I will be there.

Tomorrow more with Norbert Leo Butz.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

