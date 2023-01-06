Jessie Mueller, Josh Kaufman & More To Star in Discovering Broadway’s Five Points The Musical Concert

Discovering Broadway (CEO & Founder Joel Kirk) announced a starry cast for Five Points The Musical Concert at the historic Madam Walker Theatre in Indianapolis during Black History Month on February 10th, 2023 at 7:30PM.



Following their Discovering Broadway writer’s retreat in October of 2022, the Five Points co-creators – Douglas Lyons (Chicken & Biscuits), Ethan D. Pakchar (Beau), and Harrison David Rivers (the bandaged place) – will be joined in concert by Tony-Award winning actress Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Waitress) will star as Rona, Josh Kaufman (winner of the sixth season of The Voice) will portray PT Barnum, Aisha Jackson (Frozen) will portray Stella, Michael Wordly (The Color Purple) will portray Willie, and T. Oliver Reid (Death of a Salesman, Hadestown) will portray Pete. Local casting includes David Owens (The Voice), Morgan Wood (Hamilton), Jackson Mullen, and Scott Van Wyke. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



Launched in 2021, Discovering Broadway’s mission to is to host Broadway-bound musicals’ creative teams and casts for a multi-week writers’ retreat. Their process culminates in concert of new music for Indiana audiences. The musical’s team receives the Hoosier state’s first-rate hospitality and in turn delivers a one-of-a-kind, exclusive first listen to a Broadway-bound musical from Broadway’s finest talent. Previous musicals hosted at Discovering Broadway include The Devil Wears Prada and Ever After, among others.



CEO and Founder of Discovering Broadway, Joel Kirk, said, “We are thrilled to host this incredible creative team. This is the first musical we are programming that explores historical events and individuals. I can’t think of a better place to share this music then at the historic Madam Walker Theatre in Indianapolis.”



“Five Points is the celebration of what happens when cultural tension explodes through art. It’s territorial, percussive and original. I’m thrilled to dig back into our world with this Discovering Broadway residency,” says lyricist and co-composer Douglas Lyons.



“We have striven to balance the large scale of an historical drama while maintaining intimate and authentic relationships, all while bringing down the roof with song and dance!” says co-composer Ethan D. Pakchar.



“Douglas, Ethan, and I wrote much of Five Points long distance – me in Minnesota and them in New York. Any time we’re able to gather in person to create together in person is a gift. Thank you Discovering Broadway for the opportunity!” says bookwriter Harrison David Rivers.



Five Points is set in New York City in 1863, amidst the tumult of the Civil War. The story chronicles the journeys of Willie Lane, a young African American performer at the famed Almack’s Dance Hall, and John Diamond, an Irish immigrant and former jig champion. Inspired by the confluence of African American and Irish cultures, and the birth of American tap dance, Five Points tells the story of two men who risk everything for the chance to be a part of the American Dream. Five Points is currently in development with Paper Mill Playhouse.

To learn more about Discovering Broadway and get tickets, visit www.discoveringbroadway.org.