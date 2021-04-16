MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Jewelry and the Sea is Supporting Ocean and Marine Preservation

Whether you are searching for stylish new accessories to go with any outfit or on the hunt for symbolic, ocean-themed jewelry to quench your thirst for adventure and passion for fashion, look no further than Jewelry and the Sea

Jewelry and the Sea is a whimsical, nautical jewelry company that sells elegant pieces while supporting marine life preservation. The brand designs and crafts all of its precious metals and gems in the heart of New York City’s diamond district. Subsequent to selling their products, Jewelry and the Sea donates a percentage of their profit to the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, a charitable organization on the frontline of ocean and marine wildlife defense.

Not only are these shiny pieces conversation starters and compliment boosters, but they come in a wide variety of prices and styles, too. Ranging from moderate to expensive price points and crafted from the finest silver and gold, this jewelry is sure to glisten up your outfit. Designs include dolphins, sea creatures, compasses, anchors, shells, and countless alternate nautical symbols. 

Moreover, Jewelry and the Seas boasts unique collections of accessories made with high-quality gold, silver, diamonds, pearls, sapphires, rubies, emeralds, and other precious and semi-precious gemstones, jewelry and sea lovers galore are bound to find something that strikes their fancy.

This wide variety of vibrant, subtle, and colorful gemstones ensures there are accessories available to match and accentuate any outfit. The designs are elegant, stylish, and a great way for fashionistas to express themselves and add shine and panache to any outfit.

Whatever their personal style may be, customers can purchase stunning representations in necklace, bracelet, ring, and earring form. Those interested in symbolism are also sure to find solace in these tokens, as they represent the divine spirituality of the sea. With Jewelry and the Sea, you can keep a little piece of nautical treasure—an article of spiritual significance—with you wherever you go. And possess the magical and beautiful qualities of the sea in fashion form.

Dozens of happy five-star reviewers are deeming the products high quality, fun, and fashionable. Numerous reviewers also insist that the website images don’t do the pieces justice, and that Jewelry and the Sea’s products are even more beautiful in person. One customer even claims his purchase is, “the best investment [he] ever made.” 

Jewelry and the Sea provides jewelry lovers the opportunity to contribute to the preservation of ocean quality and marine life, and to look glamorous while doing so!

https://jewelryandthesea.com

https://www.instagram.com/jewelryandthesea/

#jewelryandthesea

