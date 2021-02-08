MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Fashion and High Society

Jewelry & The Sea The Perfect Nautical Gift

Jewelry & The Sea The Perfect Nautical Gift

Jewelry & The Sea, is a boutique brand of nautical jewelry. Their mission is to bring awareness to the importance of marine life by showcasing its wonder in the form of modern and dainty sea-inspired accessories. To show how much they care, Jewelry & The Sea donates 5% of their profits to Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, an organization that is dedicated to marine life preservation. 

If you want to impress these uniquely designed necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings are made with high-quality materials. Expect gold, silver, diamonds, pearls, sapphires, rubies, emeralds, and other precious and semi-precious gemstones to delight. Many of the pieces in this collection are hand crafted in their shop, in NYC’s Diamond District.

To Impress for Valentine’s Day or for more info please visit www.jewelryandthesea.com and get a 15% discount for Valentine’s Day.

Follow on instagram #jewelryandthesea

Related Items
Fashion and High Society

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Fashion and High Society

Miranda’s Corner: How to Properly Apply Moisturizer on Your Face

MirandaFebruary 1, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 30, 2020
Read More

When can you undertake eyelash extension?

WriterDecember 12, 2020
Read More

Worldwide Artistic Inspiration with Sami Ilmola

WriterDecember 12, 2020
Read More

Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 10: Look I Have Some Lips Where There Never Was a Lip

Suzanna BowlingDecember 6, 2020
Read More

Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 2 The Perfect Haircut

Suzanna BowlingNovember 28, 2020
Read More

A Grand Gift This Season with Three Commas

ElizaBeth TaylorNovember 20, 2020
Read More

#Dress Has Always Been My Greenest Suit: Sourcing Sustainable Costumes and Clothing

Suzanna BowlingNovember 13, 2020
Read More

Legent Bourbon Partners With American Menswear Designer Todd Snyder

WriterOctober 30, 2020
Read More