Jimmie Allen Hits Times Square

Friday may have been gloomy, but not for country singer Jimmie Allen. An advertisement by Spotify promoted his new EP, “Bettie James”.

Allen earlier this year topped the country music singles chart with his song “Make Me Want To.”

“Bettie James,” Allen’s new EP, was released Friday and is available on Spotify. The seven-song album is named after Allen’s grandmother and his father. “So much I could say about my grandmom and my dad, they both taught me so much about being myself, taking risks and having patience. I miss them both daily. Glad the world gets to hear my new project inspire by them” stated Allen.

In 2018, Allen made history as the first black artist to have a debut single (“Best Shot”) reach No. 1 on Billboard’s country airplay chart.