MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville Is About To Take Manhattan

Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville Is About To Take Manhattan

Wastin’ away again in Margaritaville
Searchin’ for my long lost shaker of salt
Some people claim that there’s a woman to blame
But I know it’s nobody’s fault

New York City now has a one-of-a-kind escape in the heart of Times Square. With 234 guest rooms, this means island hopping has come directly to the big apple. A large model of Jimmy Buffett’s seaplane, Hemisphere Dancer, has landed in the center of this brand-new 32-story hotel, located at the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street. A 32-foot replica of the Statue of Liberty, complete with a margarita in hand means it is time to relax.

Costing almost $370 million and taking three years to complete July, will not just be a celebration of America, but a victory for the Jimmy Buffet brand. July 1st is the grand opening date. However Jimmy Buffett gave a surprise performance Thursday to show off his new Margaritaville Resort Times Square, as you can see in this CBSN video.

A heated outdoor pool, retail store, concierge, valet parking, laundry/valet service & fitness center await guests. Also on hand will be an on-site synagogue, separate from the resort. The reason, it was grandfathered into the new development because of a 1970s lease with the building’s former owner, Parsons School of Design.

Related Items
Food and Drink

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

Getting Ready for Summer Picnics with Bolla Wines and Frederick Wildman and Sons

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 11, 2021
Read More

Celebrate Pride with These Summer Drinks

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 9, 2021
Read More

Elysian Brewing Celebrates 25 Years With Fun With Wild Treasure Exploration

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 9, 2021
Read More

Times Square Alliance Hosts Taste of Times Square Week with Local Restaurants & Live Entertainment Starting Today to June 14

Suzanna BowlingJune 8, 2021
Read More

In News Today…

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 8, 2021
Read More

When is the best time to drink coffee?

WriterJune 3, 2021
Read More

Opening Today Welcome New York’s Newest Neighbor: Harry Potter

Suzanna BowlingJune 3, 2021
Read More

Hamptons Get High Marks for Casual Eating at Union Burger Bar and The Coop

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 2, 2021
Read More

Falling in Love with New York City All Over Again at Tuscany Steakhouse

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 2, 2021
Read More