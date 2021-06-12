Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville Is About To Take Manhattan

Wastin’ away again in Margaritaville

Searchin’ for my long lost shaker of salt

Some people claim that there’s a woman to blame

But I know it’s nobody’s fault

New York City now has a one-of-a-kind escape in the heart of Times Square. With 234 guest rooms, this means island hopping has come directly to the big apple. A large model of Jimmy Buffett’s seaplane, Hemisphere Dancer, has landed in the center of this brand-new 32-story hotel, located at the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street. A 32-foot replica of the Statue of Liberty, complete with a margarita in hand means it is time to relax.

Costing almost $370 million and taking three years to complete July, will not just be a celebration of America, but a victory for the Jimmy Buffet brand. July 1st is the grand opening date. However Jimmy Buffett gave a surprise performance Thursday to show off his new Margaritaville Resort Times Square, as you can see in this CBSN video.

A heated outdoor pool, retail store, concierge, valet parking, laundry/valet service & fitness center await guests. Also on hand will be an on-site synagogue, separate from the resort. The reason, it was grandfathered into the new development because of a 1970s lease with the building’s former owner, Parsons School of Design.