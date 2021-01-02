Joan Micklin Silver A Director Who Fought For Women Passes On

Photo from The Everett Collection

She has enjoyed an illustrious career in film, television, and theatre. A vice president at Silverfilm Productions, Inc., her film credits include Hester Street (1975); Between the Lines (1976); Chilly Scenes of Winter (1981);Crossing Delancey (1988); Loverboy (1989); and Big Girls Don’t Cry, They Get Even (1992).

A director of many musicals and plays, her theatre credits include Album (1980); Maybe I’m Doing it Wrong (1981); and the first run of A…My Name is Alice, co-conceived with Julianne Boyd (1984); debuting in 1992 was an updated production, A…My Name is Still Alice.

Her television credits include Bernice Bobs Her Hair (PBS, 1975), based on a story by F. Scott Fitzgerald; Finnegan Begin Again (HBO, 1984) starring Robert Preston and Mary Tyler Moore; Parole Board – Prison Stories: Women on the Inside (HBO, 1990); and A Private Matter (HBO, 1992) starring Sissy Spacek and Aidan Quinn.

Throughout her career, Joan Micklin Silver directed feature films, TV films and worked on several theatre productions. Silver’s first feature film as a director was 1975 film “Hester Street,” produced by a company she founded with her husband Raphael Silver. Micklin brought to life the Russian Jewish immigrants on the Lower East Side. The film cost $320,000 and was shot in 34 days, entirely in Yiddish with English subtitles. Critically praised the film grossed $5 million at the box office.

Silver’s most well know film was the 1988 romantic comedy “Crossing Delancey”. Starring Amy Irving, and was almost canned as too ethnic, until Irving’s husband Steven Spielberg intervened with Warner Brothers.

Silver was the mother of three died of vascular dementia, at 85.