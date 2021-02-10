MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

Joe Allen, The Man Behind Three of The Theater District’s Most Popular Restaurants Leaves Restaurant Row

Joe Allen, The Man Behind Three of The Theater District’s Most Popular Restaurants Leaves Restaurant Row

If you did theater or went to theatre, you definitely ate at Joe Allen or wandered over to Orso. If you were in the in crowd, you noshed and drank at Bar Centrale. With the passing of the owner and namesake the famous theatre restauranteur, Joe Allen, the fate of these three restraints hang in the balance.

Bobby Conte Thornton, Claybourne Elder, Matt Doyle, Etai Benson and Joe Allen. Photo credit Jenny Anderson

Since 1965 Joe Allen has been located at 326 West 46th Street. For 56 years, the restaurant was a theatre hangout for both the stars who were on Broadway, the stars who came to see them and the fans who loved them. The walls were lined with posters of Broadway flops and if you were a regular you had account that was accommodating. Joe Allen’s changed the theater community and helped carve out “Restaurant Row.”

Orso

In 1983 Joe opened Orso next door in 1983. Along with his partners he brought replicates of both restaurants to LA, Miami Beach and several international venues. Joe Allen remains open in London and Paris. 

Joe Allen's
Joe Allen

In 2005, added Bar Centrale above Joe Allen and it was an instant hit.

Bar Centrale
Bar Centrale

Born in Brooklyn on February 20, 1933, he moved to Jackson Heights, Queens, until he lived in an apartment right above Joe Allen and Orso.

When COVID hit Allen temporarily closed Joe Allen’s, Bar Centrale and Orso. Orso has since reopened. 

Joe died on February 7 at an assisted living facility in New Hampshire. He was 87. His death was confirmed by his son Taylor in a New York Times obit.

Related Items
Food and Drink

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

New York News: Cuomo is Callous, Nobel Peace Prize and 25%

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 30, 2021
Read More

New York Restaurant Week Is Coming Back, But To Go

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 22, 2021
Read More

Do’s and Don’ts of Cooking Rump Roast at Home

WriterJanuary 19, 2021
Read More

Help Save Swing 46

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 13, 2021
Read More

Bars and Restaurants Suing Cuomo

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 13, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 5, 2021
Read More

Sammy’s Roumanian is the Latest in a Long Line-Up of Restaurants of the Past…At Least For Now!

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 5, 2021
Read More

The Community Shows an Outpouring of Love to the West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theater Raising Over $332,074

Suzanna BowlingDecember 27, 2020
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 22: Celebrate and Remember Broadway Over a Glass of Wine

Suzanna BowlingDecember 20, 2020
Read More