Joe Allen, The Man Behind Three of The Theater District’s Most Popular Restaurants Leaves Restaurant Row

If you did theater or went to theatre, you definitely ate at Joe Allen or wandered over to Orso. If you were in the in crowd, you noshed and drank at Bar Centrale. With the passing of the owner and namesake the famous theatre restauranteur, Joe Allen, the fate of these three restraints hang in the balance.

Bobby Conte Thornton, Claybourne Elder, Matt Doyle, Etai Benson and Joe Allen. Photo credit Jenny Anderson

Since 1965 Joe Allen has been located at 326 West 46th Street. For 56 years, the restaurant was a theatre hangout for both the stars who were on Broadway, the stars who came to see them and the fans who loved them. The walls were lined with posters of Broadway flops and if you were a regular you had account that was accommodating. Joe Allen’s changed the theater community and helped carve out “Restaurant Row.”

Orso

In 1983 Joe opened Orso next door in 1983. Along with his partners he brought replicates of both restaurants to LA, Miami Beach and several international venues. Joe Allen remains open in London and Paris.

Joe Allen

In 2005, added Bar Centrale above Joe Allen and it was an instant hit.

Bar Centrale

Born in Brooklyn on February 20, 1933, he moved to Jackson Heights, Queens, until he lived in an apartment right above Joe Allen and Orso.

When COVID hit Allen temporarily closed Joe Allen’s, Bar Centrale and Orso. Orso has since reopened.

Joe died on February 7 at an assisted living facility in New Hampshire. He was 87. His death was confirmed by his son Taylor in a New York Times obit.