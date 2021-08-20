MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Joe Iconis and More Join Joe Barros and Jen Sandler on New Podcast Exploring the Making of New Musicals “The Musicals of Tomorrow”

New York Theatre Barn, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, is pleased to announce the launch of its new podcast The Musicals of Tomorrow. An exploration of new musicals, as well as conversations with the writers and creative teams, based on their award-winning YouTube Series. The premiere podcast episodes will be available on Thursday August 19th exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.  The Musicals of Tomorrow will then premiere new episodes bi-monthly on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month. Find it now at BPN.FM/musicalsoftomorrow.

Experience the musicals of tomorrow — today! Get a glimpse inside the blueprint of an original musical being developed in real time. Hosts Joe Barros (Artistic Director) and Jen Sandler (Associate Artistic Director) will make space to speak with musical theatre writers and their creative teams while lifting up original culture shifting musicals in development. Barros and Sandler will explore each original musical’s intention, content and journey, all unique and extraordinary to the storytellers who created them. New York Theatre Barn, an anti-racist non-profit theatre company, believes that there is no formula for musical theatre, except authenticity. 

The podcast will premiere with three episodes featuring Joe Iconis’ (Be More Chill) Love In Hate Nation, Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief) and Sarah Beth Pfeifer’s Experience Marianas, Joriah Kwamé and Lauren M. Gunderson’s Little Miss Perfect, Kate Leonard and Daniel Merzlufft’s (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical) House Rules, Paulo K Tiról and Noam Shapiro’s On This Side Of The World and Jonathan Karpinos, John McGrew, Joseph Varca’s The Village Of Vale.

Future episodes will include shows by some of the hottest and emerging musical theatre writers including Kirsten Childs (The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin), Hunter Bell ([title of show]), Jeff Bowen ([title of show]), Masi Asare (Paradise Square), Jaime Cepero (NBC’s SMASH), Daniel and Patrick Lazour (We Live In Cairo), and more.

Website: www.nytheatrebarn.org and https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/the-musicals-of-tomorrow/

Instagram: @newyorktheatrebarn Twitter: @nytheatrebarn

The Podcast is available on the BPN APP, Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

