MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

John Anastasi’s Chasing Jack Gets Long Awaited Off-Broadway Premiere

John Anastasi’s Chasing Jack Gets Long Awaited Off-Broadway Premiere

John S. Anastasi’s Chasing Jack had a delightful short run in 2017 and was invited to join the 131 productions participating in the 2019 New York Summerfest it was honored with both The Best of Festival Award and The Best Play Award. 

The play was then added to the 2020 schedule of Florida’s Willow Theatre when it was abruptly shut down, along with every other theatrical production in Boca Raton, on the afternoon of its Opening Night (Thursday, March 12) due to COVID-19.

Emanuele Secci

Directed by Peter J. Loewy and featuring Emanuele Secci as Dr. Jack Chase, the play is not so much a courtroom drama as it is a courtroom bombshell.

Chasing Jack is a high-stakes, tightrope-walking, rollercoaster of a play. Of the 47 shows opening in New York in the next three months?  This is the one to see. Guaranteed, it will move you to the edge of your seat and leave you there until the curtain.  It’s the story of the suave Dr. Jack Chase.  A world-famous-Harvard-educated heart surgeon whose very serious gambling addiction has landed him in a very serious Manhattan courtroom where the blue-collar family of Michael James claims that he is directly responsible for the death of their Michael. This is Jack Chase’s last-chance malpractice lawsuit. He needs to win this case. Every segment of his life depends on the win. The audience watches his nail-biting trial in real time. VERY. REAL. HOLD YOUR BREATH. TIME. Addiction is ruthless.  But it makes for riveting theatre. And isn’t that why we’ve all come back to the Broadway neighborhood? 

The cast includes Emanuele Secci (The Hundred-Foot Journey,  Nobody Walks, Angels & Demons, Trophy Wife, Loving; recipient of three Daytime Emmy Awards), Jenna Rose Sander (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Armageddon Tales), Alejandra Mangini (Coriolanus, Measure For Measure), Dennis Brito (Poisoned, Last Jew in Europe, All’s Fair in Love & Science, Balm in Gilead, La Nina Que Moria a Cada Rato, Stage Kiss, The Ideal, Before The Snow, Reunion 108, 1971, Into the Limelight), Richard Clodfelter (A Little Princess, Executive DecisionAll The Way, King LearHamlet, Midsummer Night’s Dream, Pygmalion, A Christmas Carol, Death of a Salesman, “The Blacklist,” “The Enemy Within,” “Hunters”) Caroline Sposto (The ETC 10-Minute Play Festival), Robert Eigen (Wizard, The Bald Soprano,  27 Wagons Full of Cotton,  Saint Joan, The Hairy Ape, The Lower Depths, Novaya Zemlya, Countless VoicesThe Forgotten Souls of 911) and Joel Shaw (Butterfly, Zucchini, Temporarily, The Shadow Box, The Perfect Murder, Deadly Affairs, Saving Face).                                                               

John S. Anastasi works written for the stage include: In My Father’s Eyes, a play with music, produced at the Forum Theater (New Jersey) and the historic Mishler Theater (Altoona, PA.). Music by David Friedman. It was selected as an alternate at the New York Fringe Festival summer 2003. Stolen Lives, a two-character drama, presented at the Acorn Theater at Theatre Row after being presented at the Mishler Theatre. Pied a Terre enjoyed a successful off-Broadway premier at the Kirk Theater at Theatre Row in 2007.  Since being published by Samuel French in 2008, Pied a Terre has been produced at the Cork Theatre in Ireland and has been fully translated to Chinese and produced at the Shanghai Grand Theatre in China as well as multiple cities in China. I Forgive You, Ronald Regan was produced Off-Broadway at the Beckett Theatre in Manhattan in Summer 2013 and published by Dramatic Publishing of Chicago. Transition was presented at the Dorothy Strelsin Theatre and the 5th Wall Theatre/Richmond Triangle Players in Richmond, Virginia.

The Off-Broadway Premiere will be on Wednesday, September 29th at 7:30pm.

Chasing Jack will begin Preview Performances Off-Broadway on Wednesday, September 22nd at the Jerry Orbach Theatre (210 West 50th Street) in Times Square on the corner of Broadway and 50th Street on Wednesdays at  7:30pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 5:00pm $39.50 –  $49.50

www.ChasingJackThePlay.com

212-921-7862

Related Items
Off Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Off Broadway

TKTS Booth is Back Starting September 14th

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 2, 2021
Read More

September Off-Broadway Previews and Openings

Suzanna BowlingAugust 29, 2021
Read More

Stratford Festival R+J Finds The Descriptive Power in Those Lines

RossAugust 27, 2021
Read More

Don’t Bother Her She Can’t Cope Micki Grant Passes Over

Suzanna BowlingAugust 25, 2021
Read More

Trial On The Potomac –The Impeachment Of Richard Nixon

Robert MassimiAugust 21, 2021
Read More

Andrew Cuomo, Henry Morris and A New Musical Called A Turtle on a Fence Post

Suzanna BowlingAugust 20, 2021
Read More
Joe Iconis

Joe Iconis and More Join Joe Barros and Jen Sandler on New Podcast Exploring the Making of New Musicals “The Musicals of Tomorrow”

Suzanna BowlingAugust 20, 2021
Read More

Alma Baya Battles Out Compassion in a Sci-Fi Pod

RossAugust 20, 2021
Read More

There is Buzz Around Brilliant, The Musical Playing at the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival

Suzanna BowlingAugust 19, 2021
Read More