MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

John Cullum’s An Accidental Star is Personable and Full Of Theatre History

John Cullum’s An Accidental Star is Personable and Full Of Theatre History

I became a fan of John Cullum when I saw him in Shenandoah and then the film 1776 singing “Molasses To Rum To Slaves.”

Starting off with “On A Clear Day,” you can hear hints as to what a great voice this man possessed. He tells his story like a bard, recalling his audition song “On The Street Where You Live.” His last name was often mispronounced. He came to New York full of ambition and his drive paid off. His audition for Shakespeare is hysterical, animated and a rollercoaster of emotions.

We learn about his father and in the midst of the beginning his career his mother is killed in a car accident. She was his most loyal and constant supporter and it broke his heart. Her accident affected him until now. In a sense this is Cullum’s recovery.

From John Cullum An Accidental Star Photo Carol Rosegg

“I Wonder What The King Is Doing Tonight,” from Camelot was the next musical entrée. Though Cullum had one of the best musical theatre voices, like Len Cariou that time has passed.

Cullum graduated is between the two women in red on the right

Cullum was cast in three Joe Papp’s Shakespeare in the Park in rep and with no notice had to go on in a role he hardly knew. His acting is superb.

as Mordred

His first musical audition he came snookered. Singing “There But For You Go I” from Brigadoon for Alan J Lerner, Fredrick Lowe and Moss Hart. He got called back and then cast in Camelot as Sir Dinadan understudying Richard Burton and Roddy McDowell. Cullum sang the title song like Burton and it works. He became lifelong friends with Burton.

Next was We Take the Town with Robert Preston and we are treated to a song from the show.

Having to audition for On A Clear Day for a year after being told the role was his, they cast others, so he took the film “Hawaii,” then he got a call to go to Boston. He replaced Louie Jordan. He had 5 days to learn the show. He rehearsed a total of one day with the cast. 15 minutes after opening night there was no contract and Jordan was not informed. Singing “Come Back To Me” with gesturers and more talk, Cullum’s singing is pleasurable.

Singing “I’ve Heard All Before,” “Father’s Going To Make It Alright,” and “The Picker’s Are Coming” we are lead into Shenandoah. “Meditation” was also offered. Back in the day Cullum’s performance won him Best Actor in a Musical.

Next up was On The Twentieth Century and Madeline KahnThis role also won Cullum another Tony. Madeline took the score down and Cy Feuer never forgave her. Cullum missed her singing and gave us “I Rise Again.”

Speaking a very little about “Northern Exposure” he tells how he was offered Urinetown, which he hated. His wife’s pet name for him is Agnes and as he reads “Don’t Be The Bunny” to her, he sees the humor. He was nominated for another Tony for that role, thanks to John Rando.

The Scottsboro Boys was one of his last Broadway shows. He tells how he has worked in the theatre for 60 years to an almost perfect life.

Cullum finishes the piece singing Camelot. Though Cullum’s voice is failing, he is charming and his stories, enchanting. This is a must for every theatre performer.

Lonny Price and Matt Cowart direct the show with a personal style and it is highly likable. Julie McBride is a wonderful accompanist. He also thanks his wife and the audience. Cullum is a class act.

You can catch John Cullum An Accidental Star until April 22nd.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Ask Bob Blume –Column #54 – Fun Memories of Drama Desk Awards By An Executive Producer

Bob BlumeApril 12, 2021
Read More

Classic Stage Company Celebrates Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins With Star Studded Benefit

Suzanna BowlingApril 11, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: André De Shields, Broadway Vaccination, The Shuttered Venue Grant Program Shut Down,GTG Celebrates The Bard’s Birthday, Happy Birthday Shakespeare-457

Suzanna BowlingApril 10, 2021
Read More

Melvin Van Peebles’ Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death Coming To Broadway

Suzanna BowlingApril 5, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Diana The Musical, The Musicals of Musicals (The Musical!), Thoughts of a Colored Man, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical: Original Cast Recording, Jamie deRoy and The Bistro Awards

Suzanna BowlingApril 5, 2021
Read More

The Lamb’s Virtual Conversation With George Chakiris

Suzanna BowlingApril 3, 2021
Read More

Meet Brett Boles Whose New TikTok Series Spills The Tea On Broadway Musical Theatre

Suzanna BowlingApril 2, 2021
Read More

Tony Award Nominee Montego Glover and Broadway’s Quentin Earl Darrington Go Beyond the Veil

Suzanna BowlingMarch 31, 2021
Read More

Adam Lambert Writing a New Musical Based on a Real Person

Suzanna BowlingMarch 22, 2021
Read More