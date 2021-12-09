MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

John Legend Performs at Nordstrom NYC Flagship for a Very Sperry Christmas

A Legendary Holiday event at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship on Friday, Dec. 3, with a special in-store concert from multi-platinum artist John Legend. The night was a festive holiday celebration with an opening performance by emerging Seattle-based vocalist Shaina Shepherd. John Legend took the stage to ring in the season with a mix of holiday songs and fan favorites. The after party featured a DJ set by Questlove.

In tandem, John Legend and Sperry launched new styles from his footwear collection for the iconic brand that is available at Nordstrom. He has served as Sperry’s Global Brand Ambassador since 2020. This is Legend’s first footwear collaboration.

The night was filled with holiday-themed fun, specialty holiday cocktails from Nordstrom NYC’s Bistro Verde restaurant, light bites from Mary Giuliani Catering and Events and in true Nordstrom style, set within the store’s stunning iconic waveform glass facade overlooking New York City. 

As a benefit of reaching Icon status within the Nordstrom loyalty program, select Icon customers were invited to experience this Legendary invitation-only event.  

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

