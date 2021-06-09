MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

John Lloyd Young Celebrates His Birthday Las Vegas Style

John Lloyd Young Celebrates His Birthday Las Vegas Style

June 8, 2021— To celebrate his July 4th birthday, Tony and Grammy Award-winner John Lloyd Young will return to The Space in Las Vegas on Friday, July 9 with his newest show, Solid Gold, Live From Las Vegas. This fun, wild and unforgettable evening will reunite Young and musical director, Tommy Faragher, with their Las Vegas band as they perform a brand-new set of songs, from disco, classic 70s and 80s, and funk and soul. Gold lame and terry cloth headbands are optional but encouraged.

Cafe Carlyle
John Lloyd Young

The Space, an intimate venue just off the Strip, will roar back to life with a full capacity live audience for Young’s birthday concert that will also be live streamed across the world for anyone who wishes to join the party (and boogie) from the comfort of their own home. The 75-minute live performance and live streamed pay-per-view concert for one-night-only will begin at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PT.

John Lloyd Young
John Lloyd Young

And if you’re not ready for the fun to end, there will be an exciting after party following the concert where Young, joined by his band for the first time in a year, will revisit some of his biggest hits and offer giveaways and special surprises. There will also be a few personal one-on-one conversations with fans from around the world, and in person patrons at The Space can enter their name for a chance to be invited up onstage.

“It’s important to me to celebrate as things start to come back,” said Young. “I wanted to reach back to a time when we just danced our troubles away and also give my Las Vegas band, who I haven’t seen in more than a year, a really fun set to play. There will be some luscious sounds and shimmering disco lights and it’s gonna be a party—my birthday party.”

John Lloyd Young: is the Tony and Grammy Award-winning star from the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys as well as Clint Eastwood’s Warner Bros. movie adaptation. Young is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award. Young has performed concerts at The White House, Carnegie Hall, New Year’s Eve in Times Square, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, the U.S. Embassy in Finland, Clint Eastwood’s Tehama Golf Club, The Hollywood Bowl, the Cafe Carlyle as well as Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York, Feinstein’s at the Nikko in San Francisco and Feinstein’s at Vitello’s in Los Angeles. He served as a member of the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities, appointed by Barack Obama.

John Lloyd Young: Solid Gold, Live From Las Vegas will be performed live and also live streamed from The Space in Las Vegas on Friday, July 9 at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT for one-night-only. Tickets to attend the live birthday concert are $70 or $100 including the VIP after-party. For those who want to watch from the comfort of their own home, the concert can be live streamed for $40 with the virtual VIP after-party an additional $20. For tickets and additional information, please visit www.thespacelv.com.

Related Items
Cabaret

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

Related Items

More in Cabaret

What to Watch: June 7

Suzanna BowlingJune 7, 2021
Read More

My View: Nicolas King Really LIVE and Swinging From NYC to South Florida

Stephen SorokoffJune 5, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: June 3

Suzanna BowlingJune 3, 2021
Read More
Luba Mason

What to Watch: June 2

Suzanna BowlingJune 2, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: May 30

Suzanna BowlingMay 30, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: May 27

Suzanna BowlingMay 27, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: May 26

Suzanna BowlingMay 26, 2021
Read More

My View: Spotted At The West Bank Cafe…Billy Stritch Fans

Stephen SorokoffMay 24, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: May 24

Suzanna BowlingMay 24, 2021
Read More