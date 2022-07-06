Johnny Mathis Is Back And Better Than Ever

The legendary Johnny Mathis returned to NJPAC in Newark last week to a standing ovation before he even sang a note. Mathis at 86 years old looks and is in great voice. The packed theatre was attended by many hardcore Mathis fans. The Iconic performer satisfied his audience by singing most of his mega hits such as “Wonderful, Wonderful,” “Chances Are”, “Misty”, ”Twelfth of Never” and more. There were audible sighs from the audience as many were washed over with the memories of their youth. The evening also included Mathis tribute to Henry Mancini. The lush sound from the orchestra was conducted by musical director Jan Scott Lavender. There was a special moment in the show when guitarist Gil Reigers join Mathis on stage for several hits.

Mathis takes a break for comedian Gary Mule Deer to take the stage. Gary is one of a few comedians that makes you left out loud. You start laughing the minute he appears with his Johnny Cash look and his guitar. His one liners are hysterical. Gary has been Mathis’ special guest on his tours for many years and is a wonderful addition to a perfect evening of entertainment.

Johnny Mathis had a long and successful career. He has recorded more than 80 albums, six Christmas albums and has sold millions of records worldwide. During his extensive career he has had three songs inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, achieved 50 Hits on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary Chart, received five Grammy Nominations and, in 2003, he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences

I feel that Johnny Mathis is one of those rear performers that you must see when I ever the opportunity arrives, because there are vey few iconic talents from the golden age of recording that are still with us.