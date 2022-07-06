Johnny Mathis Is Back And Better Than Ever

Mathis takes a break for comedian Gary Mule Deer to take the stage. Gary is one of a few comedians that makes you left out loud. You start laughing the minute he appears with his Johnny Cash look and his guitar. His one liners are hysterical. Gary has been Mathis’ special guest on his tours for many years and is a wonderful addition to a perfect evening of entertainment.
I feel that Johnny Mathis is one of those rear performers that you must see when I ever the opportunity arrives, because there are vey few iconic talents from the golden age of recording that are still with us.
A Johnny Mathis concert is truly “Wonderful, Wonderful.”
