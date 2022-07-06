MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

Johnny Mathis Is Back And Better Than Ever

Johnny Mathis Is Back And Better Than Ever
The legendary Johnny Mathis returned to NJPAC in Newark last week to a standing ovation before he even sang a note. Mathis at 86 years old looks and is in great voice. The packed theatre was attended by many hardcore Mathis fans. The Iconic performer satisfied his audience by singing most of his mega hits such as “Wonderful, Wonderful,”  “Chances Are”, “Misty”, ”Twelfth of Never” and more.  There were audible sighs from the audience as many were washed over with the memories of their youth.
The evening also included Mathis tribute to Henry Mancini. The lush sound from the orchestra was conducted by musical director Jan Scott Lavender.

Mathis and Gil Reigers

There was a special moment in the show when guitarist Gil Reigers join Mathis on stage for several hits.

Gary Mule Deer

Mathis takes a break for comedian Gary Mule Deer to take the stage. Gary is one of a few comedians that makes you left out loud. You start laughing the minute he appears with his Johnny Cash look and his guitar. His one liners are hysterical. Gary has been Mathis’ special guest on his tours for many years and is a wonderful addition to a perfect evening of entertainment.

Johnny Mathis had a long and successful career. He has recorded more than 80 albums, six Christmas albums and has sold millions of records worldwide. During his extensive career he has had three songs inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, achieved 50 Hits on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary Chart, received five Grammy Nominations and, in 2003, he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences

I feel that Johnny Mathis is one of those rear performers that you must see when I ever the opportunity arrives, because there are vey few iconic talents from the golden age of recording that are still with us.

A Johnny Mathis concert is truly “Wonderful, Wonderful.” 

Related Items
Music

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

Related Items

More in Music

Isaac Mizrahi Makes His Feinstein’s/54 Below Debut This August

Suzanna BowlingJuly 6, 2022
Read More

Birdland Jazz Club Present Jim Caruso’s Cast Party – Special 19th Anniversary

Suzanna BowlingJuly 6, 2022
Read More

Patti Murin Comes To Feinstein’s/54 Below

Suzanna BowlingJuly 6, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 5, 2022
Read More

Summer Concerts Series: Charlotte Day Wilson

Suzanna BowlingJuly 5, 2022
Read More

The Center at West Park Announces Evolution Festival Lineup

Suzanna BowlingJuly 5, 2022
Read More
fourth

4th of July Playlist

Suzanna BowlingJuly 3, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 2, 2022
Read More

Get Ready For The Songs of Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical

Suzanna BowlingJuly 2, 2022
Read More