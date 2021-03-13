Join Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane Front and Center on The Lambs Virtual Conversation

On Tuesday March 16th, 8:00 PM join Zoom Meeting via computer, tablet or smartphone:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88530128072?pwd=d1R2MVVPd25yNGtkQkFEaFBTM1dHUT09
Meeting ID: 885 3012 8072
Passcode: 1874316
Broadway producers Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, the Tony Award-winning husband-and-wife producing team behind 18 Broadway shows such as Sunset Boulevard, On Your Feet!, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder and Sunday in the Park With George.
|Together they launched BroadwayHD, a subscription-based streaming service for stage performances with a mission to promote and preserve live theatre, extending the reach of Broadway .
|Stewart F. Lane is also director, playwright and former actor. In addition to publishing two plays, he has directed across the country, working with Stephen Baldwin, Shannon Doherty, Chazz Palminteri, and more. He is co-owner of the Palace Theatre (Broadway) with the Nederlander Organization and a partner in the Tribeca Grill with Robert De Niro, Sean Penn and Mikhail Baryshnikov.
|He has written three books: Let’s Put on a Show!, Jews on Broadway: An Historical Survey of Performers, Playwrights, Composers, Lyricists and Producers, andBlack Broadway: African Americans on the Great White Way.
Lamb Foster Hirsch, a noted film historian, author of 16 books on film, and professor of film at Brooklyn College.
Lamb Magda Katz is the Collie (Lambs lingo for ‘producer)
