Join Claybourne Elder and Seth Rudetsky

Join Claybourne Elder and Seth Rudetsky on December 6 at 8pm. You can get your tickets here.

Claybourne Elder is a Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominee currently playing John Adams on HBO’s The Gilded Age. He is also known for his performances on Broadway as Andy in the Tony Award winning revival of Company, Bonnie and Clyde, Sunday in the Park with George, Torch Song, and Sondheim on Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl.

Claybourne’s TV/Film credits include The Carrie Diaries, FBI, Bad Cupid, and the video game Grand Theft Auto V. He also appeared in One Arm at New Group, Do I Hear A Waltz at City Center, Allegro at Classic Stage and Venice at the Public Theatre.

He began his NY acting career originating the role of Hollis Bessemer in Sondheim’s last new musical Road Show at the Public Theater and originated the roles of Buck in Bonnie and Clyde, Charles Lindbergh in Take Flight, and Benny in Benny and Joon. His regional credits include two productions as George in Sunday in the Park…, Georgio in Passion, Tony in West Side Story, Joe in Angels in America, Curly in Oklahoma, and Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince in Into the Woods.

His solo cabaret show has played across the country and in London. Recently he launched an initiative called City of Strangers to provide free tickets to Broadway shows for artists who might not have the means. They have given away over 1,400 tickets and have gained unexpected attention nationally being featured on CBS This Morning and This American Life.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

