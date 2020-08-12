Join Daisy Joplin For a Magical Event

From Wednesday 9/30 – Sunday 10/4 join in for the First Annual Music and Light Full Moon Celebration on Bannerman Island with the Daisy Jopling Band, featuring Michael Feigenbaum, Sal Lagonia and Local Youth. This is a fundraiser for the Bannerman Castle Trust and the Daisy Jopling Music Mentorship Foundation.

This is an exclusive, intimate and safe experience. Only 40 audience members are allowed per show and New York State health guidelines will be adhered to every step of the way.

The first boat will leave from Beacon Waterfront at 5:00 PM. After a beautiful cruise along the Hudson River, you will arrive on Bannerman Island around 5:20 PM and experience two performances by talented students on different stages around the island with stunning views, a pre-concert VIP reception and a tour from a Bannerman Castle Trust historian. After the Daisy Jopling Band performance you will experience a meet-and-greet with Daisy and a lighting show on the castle looking over the Hudson River. At around 9:00 PM your boat will cruise back to the Beacon Waterfront.

The second boat will leave from Beacon Waterfront at 6:00 PM. After a beautiful evening cruise along the Hudson River, you will arrive on Bannerman Island at 6:20 PM in time to watch the sunset and enjoy the Daisy Jopling Band performance. You will experience a post-concert VIP Reception, two performances by talented students in the moonlight, a tour from a Bannerman Castle Trust historian, a meet-and-greet with Daisy and a lighting show on the castle looking over the Hudson River. At around 10:00 PM your boat will cruise back to the Beacon Waterfront.

Under a full harvest moon, enjoy an intimate performance by the Daisy Jopling Band, which will be opened by talented youth on different stages around the island with a backdrop of the majestic Bannerman Castle, illuminated by one of the world’s greatest lighting designers Deke Hazirjian.

Daisy Jopling is an internationally renowned classical/rock violinist and has performed in many of the major Festivals and concert halls throughout the world, including Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center in New York, the Musikverein in Vienna, the Salzburger Festspiele, and at the Edinburgh International Festival in Scotland.

The Daisy Jopling Band concerts will consist of original violin arrangements of The Who, among other modern and accessible pieces, blending traditional orchestral music aesthetics with a wide array of contemporary musical styles.

At least 50 students will be mentored in the creation of this show, in areas of stage management, marketing, lighting design, sound engineering, moonlight photography, drawing, body percussion, dance choreography and musical performance.

$250 per person: 50% of your ticket price will be donated to the Bannerman Castle Trust, and 50% to the Daisy Jopling Music Mentorship Foundation.