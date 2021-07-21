Join Fitness Expert Steph Wilberding Brings Rachel Bay Jones and More On For Leading Lady Fitness Podcast

Fitness expert Steph Wilberding and award-winning producer Katie Rosin, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, are pleased to announce the new health and wellness podcast, Leading Lady Fitness Podcast. Hosted by Steph, the podcast welcomes Tony Award-winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen), Marja Harmon (SF Hamilton) & Morgan Anita Wood (LA Hamilton), celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg (JamieMakeup) in the first three episodes to discuss each individual’s storied journey on the road to self-care. The episodes will be available July 19, 2021 exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly. Find it now at BPN.FM/LLF.

Self-care, fitness, and healthy eating are a journey. For Steph Wilberding, owner of Leading Lady Fitness in Los Angeles, the path hasn’t always been easy. In her new podcast, Steph and her guests from the entertainment and fitness community dig deep into their own relationships with food, fitness, and body image. Much like the non-judgemental gym environment that Steph has created, the LLF podcast provides a safe space to discuss the journey of self, as it pertains to self-care and holistic wellness.

Website: www.leadingladyfit.com and https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/

Instagram: @leading_lady_fitness

Facebook: Leading Lady Fitness

The Podcast is available on the BPN APP, Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

Steph Wilberding was born with a passion for music and performing, but the passion for

fitness came later. After falling in love with kettlebells and the like at Mark Fisher Fitness

in NYC she made the jete from student to coach, then the grand jete to her own

business out in LA.

First came HK Fitness, a chance to foster the same inclusive and upbeat community in

Los Angeles. When that show closed, it was time for the touring production as Steph

coached groups and individuals all over Los Angeles and online.

With gyms going dark in 2020, Steph launched Leading Lady Fitness, an online fitness

community where she offers online group classes, private 1:1 sessions, and the

upcoming LLF podcast as part of the Broadway Podcast Network. www.leadingladyfit.com

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premiere digital destination for everyone, anywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts.

Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theater from the best seats in the house. www.BroadwayPodcastNetwork.com BPN APP fb: @BroadwayPodcastNetwork/ inst: @broadwaypodcastnetwork/ tw: @BwayPodNetwork yt: @broadwaypodcastnetwork