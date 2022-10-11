Join For Lt. Colonel Justin Constantine Tribute Night on October 12th

Veterans of New York will be co-hosting an event on Wednesday evening to honor the memory of Lt. Colonel Justin Constantine. For those who din’t know him, Lt. Colonel Justin Constantine was a Marine who was shot by a sniper in 2006 while serving in Iraq. With the grace of God, he miraculously survived the incident and went on to become an inspiration to the world.

Justin and his wife spent many years living and working in NYC over the past decade, where they positively impacted the lives of many of our veterans.

Tragically, we lost this extraordinary American hero to cancer earlier this year. Join your fellow veterans and supporters on Wednesday evening to honor his memory. The event will be held at a veteran-owned establishment called Bardough on West 46th Street in NYC.

Admission to the event is free. Operation Warrior Shield will be collecting donations at the event to raise money to provide service dogs to wounded veterans. Our sponsor is providing food for the event attendees. There will also be a cash bar. If you plan to attend, please on Eventbrite using the link below. Please help us spread the word. We want to have a great turnout to honor the memory of this true American hero!

Lt. Colonel (Ret.) Justin Constantine Tribute Tickets, Wed, Oct 12, 2022 at 5:30 PM | Eventbrite