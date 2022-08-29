MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Join In On The Met’s 13th Summer HD Festival

Join In On The Met’s 13th Summer HD Festival

The Metropolitan Opera’s 13th Summer HD Festival features ten thrilling performances from the Met’s Live in HD series of cinema transmissions—plus a special film screening co-presented with Film at Lincoln Center to kick off of the 11-day event. The free showings started August 26 and run to September 5, with approximately 2,500 seats set up in front of the opera house each night.

The Met’s HD Festival presentations will include full open captions.

Monday, August 29, 8PM
Mussorgsky’s Boris Godunov
Commanding bass René Pape gives a stirring portrayal of the tortured title czar, headlining the Met’s first-ever performances of the original 1869 version of Mussorgsky’s historical epic.
Original transmission: October 9, 2021
Approximate running time: 2 hours, 20 minutes

Tuesday, August 30, 8PM
Strauss’s Ariadne auf Naxos
Soprano Lise Davidsen gives a soaring performance as the mythic heroine of Strauss’s enchanting chamber opera, going head to head with soprano Brenda Rae as the comic spitfire Zerbinetta.
Original transmission: March 12, 2022
Approximate running time: 2 hours, 10 minutes

Wednesday, August 31, 7:30PM
Massenet’s Manon
Soprano Lisette Oropesa stars as Massenet’s beguiling heroine, who must choose between a life of luxury and the man she loves.
Original transmission: October 26, 2019
Approximate running time: 2 hours, 55 minutes

Thursday, September 1, 8PM
Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment
Soprano Pretty Yende and tenor Javier Camarena are the smitten young lovers Marie and Tonio in Donizetti’s zany bel canto comedy.
Original transmission: March 2, 2019
Approximate running time: 2 hours, 20 minutes

Friday, September 2, 8PM
Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor
Soprano Nadine Sierra gives a tour-de-force performance as the young heroine driven to madness, headlining a gripping modern-day staging by director Simon Stone.
Original transmission: May 21, 2022
Approximate running time: 2 hours, 25 minutes

Saturday, September 3, 8PM
Massenet’s Cinderella
Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard stars as the rags-to-richest heroine of Massenet’s fairy-tale opera, presented in an abridged, English-language version.
Original transmission: January 1, 2022
Approximate running time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Sunday, September 4, 8PM
Puccini’s Turandot
Franco Zeffirelli’s breathtaking production stars soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska as the icy title princess and tenor Yonghoon Lee as the mysterious prince determined to win her love.
Original transmission: May 7, 2022
Approximate running time: 2 hours, 15 minutes

Monday, September 5, 7:30PM
Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones
Baritone Will Liverman gives a heartbreaking performance as a young man fighting to overcome a life of trauma and abuse, headlining the first opera by a Black composer ever performed by the Met.
Original transmission: October 23, 2021
Approximate running time: 2 hours, 45 minutes

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

The Armory Show Combines With The World of Tennis at The US Open

Suzanna BowlingAugust 29, 2022
Read More

Events in September

Suzanna BowlingAugust 28, 2022
Read More

Get Ready For The Midnight Moment: Patrón Mono: Ríos Libres, Pueblos Vivos

Suzanna BowlingAugust 28, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGAugust 27, 2022
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For September

Suzanna BowlingAugust 27, 2022
Read More

Maison Courvoisier Hosts Grand Sunday Sips at Gitano Island NYC

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 26, 2022
Read More

Broadway in Bryant Park: You Are There With SIX, The Musical, Beetlejuice and Taiwan Tourism Bureau Part 1

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 26, 2022
Read More

TopView Launches ‘Fall For Families’ Experience Line Up

Suzanna BowlingAugust 26, 2022
Read More

NY NOW Summer Market A Success

Magda KatzAugust 25, 2022
Read More