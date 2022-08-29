Join In On The Met’s 13th Summer HD Festival

The Metropolitan Opera’s 13th Summer HD Festival features ten thrilling performances from the Met’s Live in HD series of cinema transmissions—plus a special film screening co-presented with Film at Lincoln Center to kick off of the 11-day event. The free showings started August 26 and run to September 5, with approximately 2,500 seats set up in front of the opera house each night.

The Met’s HD Festival presentations will include full open captions.

Monday, August 29, 8PM

Mussorgsky’s Boris Godunov

Commanding bass René Pape gives a stirring portrayal of the tortured title czar, headlining the Met’s first-ever performances of the original 1869 version of Mussorgsky’s historical epic.

Original transmission: October 9, 2021

Approximate running time: 2 hours, 20 minutes

Tuesday, August 30, 8PM

Strauss’s Ariadne auf Naxos

Soprano Lise Davidsen gives a soaring performance as the mythic heroine of Strauss’s enchanting chamber opera, going head to head with soprano Brenda Rae as the comic spitfire Zerbinetta.

Original transmission: March 12, 2022

Approximate running time: 2 hours, 10 minutes

Wednesday, August 31, 7:30PM

Massenet’s Manon

Soprano Lisette Oropesa stars as Massenet’s beguiling heroine, who must choose between a life of luxury and the man she loves.

Original transmission: October 26, 2019

Approximate running time: 2 hours, 55 minutes

Thursday, September 1, 8PM

Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment

Soprano Pretty Yende and tenor Javier Camarena are the smitten young lovers Marie and Tonio in Donizetti’s zany bel canto comedy.

Original transmission: March 2, 2019

Approximate running time: 2 hours, 20 minutes

Friday, September 2, 8PM

Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor

Soprano Nadine Sierra gives a tour-de-force performance as the young heroine driven to madness, headlining a gripping modern-day staging by director Simon Stone.

Original transmission: May 21, 2022

Approximate running time: 2 hours, 25 minutes

Saturday, September 3, 8PM

Massenet’s Cinderella

Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard stars as the rags-to-richest heroine of Massenet’s fairy-tale opera, presented in an abridged, English-language version.

Original transmission: January 1, 2022

Approximate running time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Sunday, September 4, 8PM

Puccini’s Turandot

Franco Zeffirelli’s breathtaking production stars soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska as the icy title princess and tenor Yonghoon Lee as the mysterious prince determined to win her love.

Original transmission: May 7, 2022

Approximate running time: 2 hours, 15 minutes

Monday, September 5, 7:30PM

Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones

Baritone Will Liverman gives a heartbreaking performance as a young man fighting to overcome a life of trauma and abuse, headlining the first opera by a Black composer ever performed by the Met.

Original transmission: October 23, 2021

Approximate running time: 2 hours, 45 minutes