Join In The Celebration Of The Life of Barbara Maier Gustern

Published

1 hour ago

on

Barbara Maier Gustern was a widely beloved New York-based voice teacher, producer, director, and performer. Her students span a wide range of styles: from cantors to business people interested in improving their public speaking skills, to many of the greatest talents on Broadway and the Downtown scene. Her students included Obie winners, Tony nominees, a Grammy nominee, Guggenheim Fellows, and more. Celebrate her as the posthumous Vanguard Honoree with us on March 6.The evening will consist of a pre-show cocktail reception in The Library and dinner & performances in Joe’s Pub from your favorite artists, including Machine Dazzle, Nona Hendryx (a former Vanguard Honoree), treya lam, and many more. Premium tickets start at $500 – secure yours todayJOE’S PUB ANNUAL GALA

Monday, March 6

6:00PM Cocktails in The Library7:00PM Dinner & Performances in Joe’s PubThe Public Theater
Co-Chairs: Eric Ellenbogen & Dominic Ramos-Ruiz

Benefit Committee: Kurt Chauviere & BJ Sullivan, Judy Collins, Bridget Everett, Kathleen Hanna, Taylor Mac, and Shaina Taub
If you have any questions, please contact the Events team at events@publictheater.org.
Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

The Glorious Corner

Published

3 days ago

on

February 15, 2023

By

G.H. Harding

Someone said to me last week do we watch the Super Bowl for the commercials, or do we watch the commercials with the Super Bowl? Interesting point. I thought the commercials were pretty good and the Dunkin’ one just terrifically funny. Though they were probably paid gazillions – as well as a Dunkin’-lifetime-pass, they seemed to genuinely having fun doing it and it certainly came off that way.

Warners’ The Flash trailer, for me, was the real highlight. I counted at least two Batmen; Supergirl; Michael Shannon; Ben Affleck and two Millers. The highlight was certainly Keaton, in full caped-crusader costume, saying his trademark, I’m Batman. Giddy for certain. The internet broke for sure. The trailer looked great and I’m anxious to see the film; despite what many think about Ezra Miller. He was pretty sensational in the JLA movie, so I’m crossing my fingers.
Chris Stapleton won me over with his rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and Babyface was something of a yawn. Wasn’t he really relevant quite some time ago? Rihanna was good, but it seemed like she did one LONG song. A friend of mine said he’d hope they get back to live music next year. Funny, yet so true.
Not the  biggest football fan here, but the game was good. In fact, one of the best in quite sometime.
In terms of the half-time show, I’m always amazed at the choices: Prince was by far the best and Madonna I don’t even remember. Springsteen was good too.

The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles scored the third biggest audience in TV history. A total of 112.1 million people tuned in to watch the game, not to mention Rihanna’s half time show.

Here’s Prince’s performance from 2007: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-WYYlRArn3g

Rihanna

BON JOVI SECOND OBLIGATION —(Via Ultimate Classic Rock) Bon Jovi‘s rumored reunion with classic-era guitarist Richaie Sambora appears to be inching closer to fruition. Sambora, who played with the big-haired hitmakers from 1983 to 2013 and co-wrote many of their greatest hits, discussed the prospect of rejoining his former bandmates in a recent interview with the U.K.-based Absolute Radio. “We’re talking about it,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any reason not to at this point.”This update comes just three months after Sambora addressed rumors that he would join Bon Jovi at this year’s Glastonbury festival, telling Metro in November, “It’s a possibility. We’re talking a bit.”

Sambora also briefly touched on singer Jon Bon Jovi’s alleged vocal issues, which were a point of discussion among fans and critics during the band’s 2022 tour. “Jon was having a hard time with his voice a little bit there and he needed to take a little bit of a breather,” the guitarist said. “I don’t know when Jon’s going to get his voice together and [when the Bon Jovi reunion is] going to happen, but we have to get out there and do it for the fans, really. I feel a second obligation.”

Although he left the band in 2013 for unspecified “personal issues,” Sambora insisted he still has a good relationship with his former bandmates. “You know what, there’s no malice,” he said. “I mean, we did something … there’s not a lot of bands that did what we did. I mean, obviously, bands like the Rolling StonesPink Floyd and U2.”

While he didn’t come out and confirm the reunion outright, Sambora did respond affirmatively when asked if he would write new music with the namesake frontman. “Oh, if he doesn’t let me, he’s crazy,” he said. “I’m on a tear.” Sambora was also quick to note, “Actually, I did write that other [Bon Jovi] stuff, too.” The rockers only settled on their name because “we just couldn’t think of anything else really.”

“People think that I just come up with the guitar parts and something like that,” he continued. “But songwriting is conceptual. You have to have a concept. It’s a story. And it can sometimes just come from looking out the window and observing. And a lot of times, it comes from your own life, and for the most part of Bon Jovi, my life was a lot [more] colorful than everybody else’s in the band!”

Sambora, fresh off a stint on The Masked Singer reality singing show, is also channeling his fresh burst of creativity into a solo LP. “There’s a new [solo] album coming out, probably at the end of the end of March or the beginning of April, and [it’s] with [producer] Bob Rock,” he said. “It’s a rock record. Yeah, it’s a lot of fun and the songs are good, and I’m thrilled and I can’t wait to get out and play again.”

Keifer Sutherland

SHORT TAKES — I’ve seen the trailers for the new Keifer Sutherland Paramount + series Rabbit Hole and while it’s great to see him back on the screen, it reminds me so much of his stint on 24. I have to  formally review the logline of the show, but it’s basically spy vs. spy one more time. IMBD describes the series like this: A private espionage operative battles over the preservation of democracy. So there!

Yoko Ono

Yoko Ono turns 90 on Saturday … Two prominent West Coast-PR-gunslingers have passed: Jeff Ballard who repped most famously Charlie Sheen and Paula Abdul and Howard Bragman. Both dazzling in their careers. Both sadly missed

Ashley Suppa and Lisa Nicole Cloud -photo by Jeff Smith/Reflections-

20-year old wunderkind Ashley Suppa at Monday’s Lisa Nicole Cloud fashion show at the Rolls Royce Showroom in NYC on 11th Avenue. She was accompanied by her producer Alex Salzman and PR-man David Salidor. Also present T2C publisher Suzanna Bowling and ace-photographer Jeff Smith. Cloud debuted her je ne sais quoi collection which was stunningly elegant  … One sweet moment was a Super Bowl ad for Blockbuster -remember them?- running on Twitter. Back in the day Blockbuster ruled the roost. Who wouldn’t show up on a Friday or Saturday and rent a slew of VHS tapes from  Big Blue? Check this out: https://deadline.com/2023/02/blockbuster-video-will-run-ad-during-the-super-bowl-1235256854/

 … Slammed?

Eppy; David Salidor; and Robert Miller

Whatever happened to Robert Miller’s Project Grand Slam? … Happy Bday Peter Gabriel and Jimi Celeste.

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Andrew Sandoval; Jeff Smith; Vinnie Zuffante; Richie Aaron; Chuck Pulin; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Danny Fried; Terry Jastrow; Jay Cassell; Dave Marken; Freddy DeMann; Jill Christiansen; Howard Bloom; Markos Papadatos; Eppy; Ken Dashow; Maria Milito; Keith Girard; Toby Mamis; Brad Balfour; Lush Ice; Tony King; Judd Bernard; and BELLA!
Al Sapienza and Deborah Rennard at The Cutting Room

Published

3 days ago

on

February 15, 2023

By

Actor Al Sapienza may look familiar having performed on many hit TV shows. He played Mikey Palmice on “The Sopranos,” Marty Spinella on “House of Cards” and many numerous other roles on top rated TV shows.

Deborah Rennard has also performed on many hit TV shows such as “Dallas,” “Days of Our Lives” and many more.

Deborah Rennard

The pair joined musical forces touring the country with their dynamic show. This past Saturday night the duo played The Cutting Room in New York City,.

Al Sapienza

The show highlighted their  singing talents  singing hit songs from the past few decades.
Tony and Emmy Award Winning Set Designer Eugene Lee Leaves Broadway A Little More Empty

Published

5 days ago

on

February 13, 2023

By

Eugene Lee, worked in film, theater, and television. He was the production designer for Saturday Night Live from the show’s premiere in 1975 until his death, except for the years 1980-1985. He won three Tony Awards for Candide, Sweeney Todd, and Wicked, as well as the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Set Design.

Lee’s other New York theatre work included on Amazing Grace, Alice in Wonderland, The Normal Heart, Agnes of God, Ragtime, Uncle Vanya, Ruby Sunrise, Bounce, and A Number. His film credits include Coppola’s Hammett, Huston’s Mr. North and Malle’s Vanya on 42nd Street.

Full stage shot of actors Angela Lansbury (C) & Len Cariou (R) w. cast in a scene fr. the Broadway musical “Sweeney Todd”. Martha Swope © Billy Rose Theatre Division, The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

Lee became resident designer at Trinity Repertory Company in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1967.

Wicked Set model

Lee had a BFA each from the Goodman School of Drama at the Art Institute of Chicago (now at DePaul University) and Carnegie Mellon University, an MFA from the Yale School of Drama and three honorary Ph.Ds.

Lee was in a relationship with fellow designer Franne Lee. In 1981, he married Brooke Lutz. Lee had one son from each relationship. He was a decades-long resident of Providence, and while working on Saturday Night Live, he commuted to New York City from Rhode Island during the week and stayed at The Yale Club. Lee died in Providence on February 6, 2023, at the age of 83.

Lee was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2006

