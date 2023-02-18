Uncategorized
Join In The Celebration Of The Life of Barbara Maier Gustern
Someone said to me last week do we watch the Super Bowl for the commercials, or do we watch the commercials with the Super Bowl? Interesting point. I thought the commercials were pretty good and the Dunkin’ one just terrifically funny. Though they were probably paid gazillions – as well as a Dunkin’-lifetime-pass, they seemed to genuinely having fun doing it and it certainly came off that way.
The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles scored the third biggest audience in TV history. A total of 112.1 million people tuned in to watch the game, not to mention Rihanna’s half time show.
BON JOVI SECOND OBLIGATION —(Via Ultimate Classic Rock) Bon Jovi‘s rumored reunion with classic-era guitarist Richaie Sambora appears to be inching closer to fruition. Sambora, who played with the big-haired hitmakers from 1983 to 2013 and co-wrote many of their greatest hits, discussed the prospect of rejoining his former bandmates in a recent interview with the U.K.-based Absolute Radio. “We’re talking about it,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any reason not to at this point.”This update comes just three months after Sambora addressed rumors that he would join Bon Jovi at this year’s Glastonbury festival, telling Metro in November, “It’s a possibility. We’re talking a bit.”
Sambora also briefly touched on singer Jon Bon Jovi’s alleged vocal issues, which were a point of discussion among fans and critics during the band’s 2022 tour. “Jon was having a hard time with his voice a little bit there and he needed to take a little bit of a breather,” the guitarist said. “I don’t know when Jon’s going to get his voice together and [when the Bon Jovi reunion is] going to happen, but we have to get out there and do it for the fans, really. I feel a second obligation.”
Although he left the band in 2013 for unspecified “personal issues,” Sambora insisted he still has a good relationship with his former bandmates. “You know what, there’s no malice,” he said. “I mean, we did something … there’s not a lot of bands that did what we did. I mean, obviously, bands like the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd and U2.”
While he didn’t come out and confirm the reunion outright, Sambora did respond affirmatively when asked if he would write new music with the namesake frontman. “Oh, if he doesn’t let me, he’s crazy,” he said. “I’m on a tear.” Sambora was also quick to note, “Actually, I did write that other [Bon Jovi] stuff, too.” The rockers only settled on their name because “we just couldn’t think of anything else really.”
“People think that I just come up with the guitar parts and something like that,” he continued. “But songwriting is conceptual. You have to have a concept. It’s a story. And it can sometimes just come from looking out the window and observing. And a lot of times, it comes from your own life, and for the most part of Bon Jovi, my life was a lot [more] colorful than everybody else’s in the band!”
Sambora, fresh off a stint on The Masked Singer reality singing show, is also channeling his fresh burst of creativity into a solo LP. “There’s a new [solo] album coming out, probably at the end of the end of March or the beginning of April, and [it’s] with [producer] Bob Rock,” he said. “It’s a rock record. Yeah, it’s a lot of fun and the songs are good, and I’m thrilled and I can’t wait to get out and play again.”
SHORT TAKES — I’ve seen the trailers for the new Keifer Sutherland Paramount + series Rabbit Hole and while it’s great to see him back on the screen, it reminds me so much of his stint on 24. I have to formally review the logline of the show, but it’s basically spy vs. spy one more time. IMBD describes the series like this: A private espionage operative battles over the preservation of democracy. So there!
Yoko Ono turns 90 on Saturday … Two prominent West Coast-PR-gunslingers have passed: Jeff Ballard who repped most famously Charlie Sheen and Paula Abdul and Howard Bragman. Both dazzling in their careers. Both sadly missed
20-year old wunderkind Ashley Suppa at Monday’s Lisa Nicole Cloud fashion show at the Rolls Royce Showroom in NYC on 11th Avenue. She was accompanied by her producer Alex Salzman and PR-man David Salidor. Also present T2C publisher Suzanna Bowling and ace-photographer Jeff Smith. Cloud debuted her je ne sais quoi collection which was stunningly elegant … One sweet moment was a Super Bowl ad for Blockbuster -remember them?- running on Twitter. Back in the day Blockbuster ruled the roost. Who wouldn’t show up on a Friday or Saturday and rent a slew of VHS tapes from Big Blue? Check this out: https://deadline.com/2023/02/blockbuster-video-will-run-ad-during-the-super-bowl-1235256854/
Whatever happened to Robert Miller’s Project Grand Slam? … Happy Bday Peter Gabriel and Jimi Celeste.
Al Sapienza and Deborah Rennard at The Cutting Room
Actor Al Sapienza may look familiar having performed on many hit TV shows. He played Mikey Palmice on “The Sopranos,” Marty Spinella on “House of Cards” and many numerous other roles on top rated TV shows.
The pair joined musical forces touring the country with their dynamic show. This past Saturday night the duo played The Cutting Room in New York City,.
Tony and Emmy Award Winning Set Designer Eugene Lee Leaves Broadway A Little More Empty
Eugene Lee, worked in film, theater, and television. He was the production designer for Saturday Night Live from the show’s premiere in 1975 until his death, except for the years 1980-1985. He won three Tony Awards for Candide, Sweeney Todd, and Wicked, as well as the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Set Design.
Lee’s other New York theatre work included on Amazing Grace, Alice in Wonderland, The Normal Heart, Agnes of God, Ragtime, Uncle Vanya, Ruby Sunrise, Bounce, and A Number. His film credits include Coppola’s Hammett, Huston’s Mr. North and Malle’s Vanya on 42nd Street.
Lee became resident designer at Trinity Repertory Company in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1967.
Lee had a BFA each from the Goodman School of Drama at the Art Institute of Chicago (now at DePaul University) and Carnegie Mellon University, an MFA from the Yale School of Drama and three honorary Ph.Ds.
Lee was in a relationship with fellow designer Franne Lee. In 1981, he married Brooke Lutz. Lee had one son from each relationship. He was a decades-long resident of Providence, and while working on Saturday Night Live, he commuted to New York City from Rhode Island during the week and stayed at The Yale Club. Lee died in Providence on February 6, 2023, at the age of 83.
Lee was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2006
