Join Mandy Gonzalez For Broadway’s Best For Breast Cancer

At 6pm August 24th join Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Wicked and In the Heights), Caroline Kohles, JCC Senior Director of Health and Wellness, for a continuation of the June virtual series celebrating life and foster learning. Your cancer treatments are finally complete, now what? Explore what our expert Maria Sirois, master teacher, facilitator, author and positive psychologist and guests have to say about how to move forward after cancer.

Beneficial for everyone, but geared specifically to those living with or recovered from breast cancer, this special program is sponsored by Breastlink NY, a comprehensive breast cancer care practice in Manhattan. It is endorsed by JCC community partners Sharsheret, The Nia Technique and the American Cancer Society.

Click here to register

If you are able, please consider making a gift to support the JCC. Every dollar counts.

Click here to register

Registrations are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Please contact Registration by email at boxoffice@mmjccm.org for additional information or if you are having trouble registering; be sure to include your name, contact information, and class/program/event for which you wish to register. You will receive a return call asking for your payment information.

By registering for a Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan program, you consent to the JCC’s Cancellation Policy. Participants in JCC programs are subject to all Policies and Practices of the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan.