Join New York Shakespeare Tonight To Learn More About Producing The Bard

Join New York Shakespeare Monday night, August 16th, for a new #deepdive discussion, as they explore #producing #shakespeare on #broadway and Beyond!.This FREE #livestreaming #panel #discussion will include veteran #producers of Broadway and Off-Broadway hits, who have first hand experience with what it takes to successfully put up a Shakespeare show on some of the biggest stages in #nyc.

New York Shakespeare is a group celebrating all things Shakespeare, especially in and around New York.

In addition to Stewart F. Lane of BroadwayHD, longtime producer of Broadway & Off-Broadway shows, Pat Addiss , who recently produced an award-winning musical variation on Measure for Measure, Desperate Measures,

Monday night, August 16th From 9:00 – 10:00pm EST.www.facebook.com/groups/nyshakespeare