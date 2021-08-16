MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Uncategorized

Join New York Shakespeare Tonight To Learn More About Producing The Bard

Join New York Shakespeare Tonight To Learn More About Producing The Bard

Join New York Shakespeare Monday night, August 16th, for a new #deepdive discussion, as they explore #producing #shakespeare on #broadway and Beyond!.This FREE #livestreaming #panel #discussion will include veteran #producers of Broadway and Off-Broadway hits, who have first hand experience with what it takes to successfully put up a Shakespeare show on some of the biggest stages in #nyc.

New York Shakespeare is a group celebrating all things Shakespeare, especially in and around New York.

In addition to Stewart F. Lane of BroadwayHD, longtime producer of Broadway & Off-Broadway shows, Pat Addiss , who recently produced an award-winning musical variation on Measure for Measure, Desperate Measures,

Monday night, August 16th From 9:00 – 10:00pm EST.www.facebook.com/groups/nyshakespeare

Uncategorized

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C.

