Join T2C’s Suzanna Bowling Interviews Jeffrey Jones For The Lambs

On October 13th at 7pm, join T2C’s Suzanna Bowling as she interviews an actor who has created several icon film roles. In every film Jeffrey Jones’s has performed in, he has created memorable characters who as soon as you see his face you remember.

In Howard the Duck

Jeffrey Jones, best known for his film roles in AmadeusFerris Bueller’s Day Off BeetlejuiceThe Devil’s AdvocateDeadwoodWithout a ClueValmontHunt for Red OctoberEd Wood, and Dr. Doolittle 2. On television Jeffrey has appeared on FresnoAmazing StoriesTales from the Crypt. His theater work includes more than 20 plays at the New York Public Theater, the Delacort in Central Park, Lincoln Center Theater, Manhattan Theater Club, The Hudson Guild…and he’s worked at the Long Wharf, McCarter Theater in Princeton, The Hartford Stage, and on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway.

To join the zoom meeting click here on October 13th at 7pm.

Meeting ID: 818 1984 8846
Passcode: 1874JJ

In Ed Wood
In Cloud 9
In Amadeus
In Valmont
Kenny Rodgers
With Colleen Duhearst

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

