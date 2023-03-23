Join The Art of Cooking Benefit

Saint Patrick’s Day has New Yorker’s putting on the green. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes on St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17, 2023. The procession starts at 11am and ends around 4:30pm. The parade begins at East 44th Street, marching up Fifth Avenue—past St. Patrick’s Cathedral at 50th Street—all the way to East 79th Street.

The following streets will be closed.

5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 86th Street

Madison Avenue between 63rd Street and 64th Street

Madison Ave between 78th Street and 86th Street

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

85th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

The Irish Arts Center opens its doors on Sunday, March 19, at noon for its annual Irish extravaganza filled with authentic music, dances, crafts and live piano karaoke sing-alongs of Ireland and Irish-America’s greatest hits.

You’ll also get to see a performance and group lesson by World Irish Dance Champion Tyler Shwartz. Events include the U.S. premiere of Tann Ann (an old Gaelic expression for “once upon a time”), a short film series blending storytelling, visual art, puppetry, and original music to transport all to the supernatural world of Irish folklore and mythology.

For over a century, the Irish Mob, an organized crime syndicate, was an ongoing concern in New York City. Now the one-time Irish enclave of Hell’s Kitchen has become an upscale neighborhood, but most of the spots where the gangs lived and operated are still standing. Learn about a lurid side of the city’s history on this small-group tour of the West Side of Manhattan.

Looking for the best pubs in Times Square? Try O’Lunney’s 145 West 45th, Connolly’s Pub & Restaurant 121 West 45th, The Mean Fiddler 266 West 47th, The Perfect Pint 123 West 45th, McHale’s Bar & Grill 251 West 51st, Playwright Celtic Pub 732 8th Ave, Hurley’s Saloon 232 West 48th Street and Playwright Tavern & Restaurant 202 West 49th Street.