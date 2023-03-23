Food and Drink
Join The Art of Cooking Benefit
On Thursday, April 27th, Executive Chef Bryce Shuman of the Michelin-recognized Sweetbriar, formerly of Eleven Madison Park, and The Sylvia Center, an organization founded in 2007 to address diet-related diseases in under-resourced communities across the five boroughs, will be hosting a 15th anniversary celebration fundraising event at their Art of Cooking Benefit.
Throughout the evening, The Sylvia Center will celebrate its founding supporter, Great Performances Hospitality Group and honor Wendy Dessy of Proskauer. The inaugural Miriam and Carl Stern Community Partnership Award will be granted to Jeannette Bocanegra of Justice for Families, a partner organization in the Bronx. The event will also feature students from three of The Sylvia Center’s Teen Culinary Apprenticeship programs in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, who will create their own dish that will be featured during the event’s cocktail hour.
The Art of Cooking Benefit will take place at Hudson Mercantile (500 W 36th St.) with cocktails being served from 6 pm – 7 pm and a sit-down dinner by Chef Bryce Shuman and programming will be from 7 pm – 8:30 pm.
Photo by ADG Photography
Events
All You Can Eat Free Lobster At Red Lobster’s Endless Lobster Event In Times Square
Red Lobster is offering select customers an all-you-can-eat lobster at its flagship New York City location on Tuesday, March 28.
Red Lobster will open reservations a week in advance at 10 a.m. EST on March 21.
The event will be staggered into three windows: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with each window seating 50 guests.
Though the lobster will be free, diners will still are responsible for drinks, additional sides and of course a generous tip. By signing up for the event, guests will also “grant Red Lobster the right and license to use their names, images, and/or statements for advertising and publicity purposes,” according to fine print of the event.
Guests must eat their lobster in house and no leftovers or doggie bags.
If you get a reservation you will be given a table for two. Reservations will be non-transferrable, and diners will be required to bring their Eventbrite confirmation email to get access. Click here to get a table on March 21st.
Entertainment
Happy St Patrick’s Day: The Parade, Things To Do and Pubs
Saint Patrick’s Day has New Yorker’s putting on the green. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes on St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17, 2023. The procession starts at 11am and ends around 4:30pm. The parade begins at East 44th Street, marching up Fifth Avenue—past St. Patrick’s Cathedral at 50th Street—all the way to East 79th Street.
The following streets will be closed.
5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 86th Street
Madison Avenue between 63rd Street and 64th Street
Madison Ave between 78th Street and 86th Street
Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street
43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
85th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
The Irish Arts Center opens its doors on Sunday, March 19, at noon for its annual Irish extravaganza filled with authentic music, dances, crafts and live piano karaoke sing-alongs of Ireland and Irish-America’s greatest hits.
You’ll also get to see a performance and group lesson by World Irish Dance Champion Tyler Shwartz. Events include the U.S. premiere of Tann Ann (an old Gaelic expression for “once upon a time”), a short film series blending storytelling, visual art, puppetry, and original music to transport all to the supernatural world of Irish folklore and mythology.
For over a century, the Irish Mob, an organized crime syndicate, was an ongoing concern in New York City. Now the one-time Irish enclave of Hell’s Kitchen has become an upscale neighborhood, but most of the spots where the gangs lived and operated are still standing. Learn about a lurid side of the city’s history on this small-group tour of the West Side of Manhattan.
Looking for the best pubs in Times Square? Try O’Lunney’s 145 West 45th, Connolly’s Pub & Restaurant 121 West 45th, The Mean Fiddler 266 West 47th, The Perfect Pint 123 West 45th, McHale’s Bar & Grill 251 West 51st, Playwright Celtic Pub 732 8th Ave, Hurley’s Saloon 232 West 48th Street and Playwright Tavern & Restaurant 202 West 49th Street.
Food and Drink
The Brooklyn Deli Where Pastrami is Delectable
The 130-seat restaurant features one of the tenderest pastrami sandwiches with Swiss cheese, butter pickles and Russian dressing, between slices of rye bread. You can also get this with Corned Beef and sauerkraut.
There’s also deep dish pizza’s ($7.95), a fried chicken sandwich ($9.95) and Burgers ($7.95).
Thanks to Eli Marcus and City Guide, I was invited to a concierge event to introduce this deli to the hotel community.
I tried all of the items I have mentioned plus a Potato Knish ($3.95) and Cheese Bread and everything was done to perfection. I was so into the Knish, I ate before taking a picture.
The Fireman Group also owns Brooklyn Deli at 200 West 57th Street, Brooklyn Diner at 155 West 43d Street and 212 West 57th Street, Fiorello, overlooking Lincoln Center, the Red Eye Grill at 890 7th Ave, Trattoria Dell’Arte at 900 7th Ave, Cafe Paradiso at 144 West 65th and Bond 45 at 221 West 46th.
This deli is also open for breakfast, so starting your day right is as easy as going to Times Square. This is also the perfect place for before and after theatre. Their prices are reasonable and their food will have you satisfied and content.
Trending
