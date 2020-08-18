MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Join the Broadway Cares Virtual 5K

This caring community virtually is coming together the weekend of August 22 and 23 to run, walk, hike or bike and raise money for those in need. Jazz hands not required (but encouraged). 

The Broadway Cares Virtual 5K can be completed anywhere, anytime! You can run, walk, hike, bike, leap or jeté. Use the treadmill, sidewalk, park or your living room — it’s completely up to you! (If you head outside, just remember to wear a mask and stay socially distant from everyone else.)

Everyone in the Broadway Cares Virtual 5K is raising money to make a lifesaving difference for those affected by COVID-19, HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses. Your generosity will help provide lifesaving medications, nutritious meals, housing, emergency financial assistance and other vital services. You’re supporting the safety net of programs of The Actors Fund and 470 other social service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

Whether you’re a runner, walker, hiker, biker or “singer who moves well,” everyone is welcome to join and make a difference. 

To learn more or donate click here.

