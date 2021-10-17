Join The Garden of Alla, The Alla Navimova Story Live at The Cutting Room

Come roaring back to the new roaring 20’s! The 1920’s were the time of flappers, flamboyance and the face of Alla Nazimova! In Garden of Alla, the trailblazing bisexual iconoclast Alla tells it like it was… and still is!

Garden of Alla, an original multimedia solo show, tells the story of the most famous star you’ve never heard of and one of the most visionary artists of the 20th century. Nazimova, a Jewish immigrant, escaped Tsarist Russia and went on to become a Broadway mega star, silent film legend, and one of the first female directors and producers in Hollywood. Her infamous Garden of Allah on Sunset Boulevard hosted the who’s who of Hollywood’s literati and glitterati, where the stars came ‘out’. Defying the moral and artistic codes of her time, she was eventually forced into obscurity.

The immersive video and haunting original score envelop the performer in a panoramic live silent movie, echoing Nazimova’s visionary, larger than life, iconic story.

Live jazz by Broadway pianist Ross Patterson cookin’ up some 1920’s standards and modern variations of roaring 20’s jazz for your pre show entertainment! You are cordially invited to glam it up in your best ritzy 20’s glad rags – or just come as your mama made ya! And that ain’t applesauce!

Get a loada them swell 1920’s cocktails!

Performed & written by Romy Nordlinger. Directed by Lorca Peress. Video Design – Adam Burns and Composer/Sound Design – Nick T. Moore