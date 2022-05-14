MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Join the Japan Parade With Inaugural Grand Marshal George Takei

Join the Japan Parade With Inaugural Grand Marshal George Takei
On Saturday, May 14 starting at 12:30 – 1:00pm the Opening Ceremony on CPW between 70th and 71st Street will start the inaugural Japan Parade, celebrating and bringing awareness to the friendship between NYC and Japan with a thank you from the Japanese community. Actor, author, civil rights activist, and Influencer George Takei will be the Parade’s inaugural Grand Marshal and the Parade will feature gorgeous floats and performances.
There will also be a Japan Street Fair from 1:00pm – 4:30pm on 69th Street (between Central Park West and Columbus Ave.)
Beginning on Central Park West at West 81st Street and traveling south to West 68th Street, the Japan Parade will feature live appearances by the cast of “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” The Super Live, Hello Kitty, Cobu, Soh Daiko, Japanese Folk Dance of NY, Kazanami Yosakoi Dance Project, Tate Hatoryu, International Karate Organization Kyokushin-kaikan, Anime NYC, and many others.
George Takei will serve as the parade’s inaugural Grand Marshall, and Sandra Endo, news correspondent on KTVV Los Angeles, Fox 11 News and feature reporter for Good Day LA, will serve as Emcee of the parade. Participating groups will show Japan’s various attractions, such as culture, tradition, sports, music, cosplay, etc. for everyone’s enjoyment.

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

enCourage Kids Foundation Raises $1.1 Million at Annual Gala

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 13, 2022
Read More

Life on Edge – A Perfect Day in New York City

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 13, 2022
Read More

A Fairy Tale Come True at The Kentucky Derby

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 12, 2022
Read More

A Stylish Spring Soiree with PHYTO

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 12, 2022
Read More

A Stunning Display at Moleskine Detour New York Exhibition at One World Observatory

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 12, 2022
Read More

Hot Happenings

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 12, 2022
Read More

Off-Broadway Alliance 20at20 Is Back

Suzanna BowlingMay 12, 2022
Read More

Bryant Park’s 30th Anniversary With Joel Grey, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Jennifer Simard

Suzanna BowlingMay 12, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMay 11, 2022
Read More