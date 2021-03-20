Join The Lamb’s Virtual Conversation With Lee Grant

|On Tuesday, March 23rd, at 8:00pm Lee Grant, is a four-time Oscar nominated actress, will appear live via zoom. Lee appeared in classic films In the Heat of the Night, Valley of the Dolls, The Landlord, Plaza Suite, Portnoy’s Complaint, and Shampoo, for which she won the Academy Award. She was also in the 1960s cult classic television series Peyton Place, winning her first Emmy. She went on to a three-decade career as a director, which includes directing the Oscar-winning documentary Down and Out in America, and was the first woman to win the DGA award for Outstanding Directing.
|Born in New York City as Lyova Haskell Rosenthal, she was the only child of Jewish immigrants. By the age of 24, she was an Obie winning Broadway star, Vogue “It Girl,” an Academy Award nominee and winner of the Cannes Best Actress award for her role in Detective Story. It all came crashing down in the 1950s, when she landed on Hollywood’s blacklist and was prevented from working in film and television for 12 years.
|After completing her critically acclaimed memoir “I Said Yes to Everything”, Lee was honored with a retrospective of her work both in front of and behind the camera at NYC’s Film Forum, her documentary series, 20th Century Woman: The Documentary Films of Lee Grant ran virtually across the country. Lee lives in New York City with her husband.
|Leading the conversation is honorary Lamb Foster Hirsch, a noted film historian, author of 16 books on
|Lamb Magda Katz is the Collie (Lambs lingo for ‘producer)
|Tuesday, March 23rd, 8:00 PM
Zoom Meeting via computer, tablet or smartphone:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85256978061?pwd=NUhtQzhHSjhsczJJVWNFWEx6b3hVZz09
Meeting ID: 852 5697 8061
Passcode: 625161
Google+
YouTube
RSS