Join The Lamb’s Virtual Conversation With Lee Grant

On Tuesday, March 23rd, at 8:00pm Lee Grant, is a four-time Oscar nominated actress, will appear live via zoom. Lee appeared in classic films In the Heat of the Night, Valley of the Dolls, The Landlord, Plaza Suite, Portnoy’s Complaint, and Shampoo, for which she won the Academy Award. She was also in the 1960s cult classic television series Peyton Place, winning her first Emmy. She went on to a three-decade career as a director, which includes directing the Oscar-winning documentary Down and Out in America, and was the first woman to win the DGA award for Outstanding Directing.