MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Uncategorized

Join The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation With Marilyn Michaels

Join The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation With Marilyn Michaels

On Tuesday March 2nd, at 8:00 PMjoin The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation With Marilyn Michaels. Join the Zoom Meeting via computer, tablet or smartphone: Meeting ID: 812 9382 0295/ Passcode: 03021874MM

Marilyn Michaels is a singer, comedienne, composer, author and fine artist.  She was chosen by Jule Styne to play the role of Fanny Brice in the national company of Funny Girl, after which she starred in ABC’s Emmy winning series, The Kopycats.  She is the recipient of an Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama League Award for her performance in Catskills on Broadway.  Her character portrayals and impressions have been the focus of such talk and variety shows as The Tonight ShowThe Today ShowHoward SternGood Day New YorkThe Ed Sullivan Show, and she has hosted several specials for WLIW PBS, Lifetime and Comedy Central.  

Her book How Not To Cook for the Rest of Your Life and her CD’s Let There Be Light  are both available on Amazon.com [click on images below].

The interviewer is James Gavin, a free-lance journalist and author of four books and dozens of NY Times Articles. He is a world-wide public speaker, a Grammy nominee and recipient of two ASCAP Deems Taylor – Virgil Thompson Awards for excellence in music journalism. 

Lamb Magda Katz is the Collie  (Lambs lingo for ‘producer).

Related Items
Uncategorized

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Uncategorized

Mint Theater Continues the Silver Lining Streaming Series: 6 Free Filmed Productions On Demand

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 22, 2021
Read More

When Broadway Comes Rushing Back: Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley Part 2

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 31, 2021
Read More

‘Art Bodega’ Celebrates Style Issue at Private Residence of Allen Hirsch

ElizaBeth TaylorJanuary 22, 2021
Read More

The Homeless,Violence are the Loose Thanks to de Blasio and Cuomo

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 19, 2021
Read More

Women Making it Happen in 2021

ElizaBeth TaylorJanuary 15, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 13

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 12, 2021
Read More

Michael Capponi Changing the World One Cause at a Time with Global Empowerment Mission

Suzanna BowlingDecember 30, 2020
Read More

Broadway Producer Roger Berlind Lived to to See 90

Suzanna BowlingDecember 27, 2020
Read More

2021 Arrives in Times Square

Suzanna BowlingDecember 24, 2020
Read More