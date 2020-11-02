Join The TheaterMakers Summit

The TheaterMakers Summit is the destination for all theater makers is the fourth annual TheaterMakers Summit on November 14 and 15 with a Bonus Day on November 16th. This year, the event will be held virtually for attendees and speakers.

Tony® Award-winning Producer Ken Davenport, is the founder of this two-day event aims to unite aspiring writers, producers, directors, actors, and other theatre professionals and fans alike with industry leaders to learn about and discuss the business of Broadway.

Alan Menken

The weekend will offer a series of panels and presentations on topics ranging from How Theater Comes Back, Streaming: Monetization Methods and Business Models to Make You Money (Even During a Pandemic), Equality: How We Can All Work to Raise Voices of BIPOC On and Off Stage, Safety: Creating a Safe Space for Audiences, Actors, and Your Team During the Pandemic and Beyond, and more. In addition to Keynote speaker, Grammy, Emmy, and Drama Desk Award Winner and Tony® Award nominee Christopher Jackson (Hamilton; In The Heights; Freestyle Love Supreme), this year’s summit participants include EGOT-winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast; Aladdin; Little Shop Of Horrors; Newsies),

two-time Tony-winner Jessie Mueller (Waitress; Beautiful The Carole King Musical), former Chief Drama Critic of The New York Times Ben Brantley, Tony Award-winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton; MJ The Musical), Justin Guarini (Women On The Verge…; American Idol), Dori Berinstein (The Prom; Legally Blonde), The Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin, Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden (Once On This Island;, Deaf West’s Spring Awakening), Tony-nominated choreographer Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge), producer Brian Moreland (Sea Wall/A Life), Drama Desk-winner Asmeret Ghebremichael (West End’s Dreamgirls), Thomas Schumacher (President of Disney Theatrical Group), Tom Kitt (Pulitzer Prize winning composer), and many more. Moderators include Naila McKenzie (Disney Theatrical) Drew Gasparini (The Karate Kid Musical Composer), Nicholas Edwards(Frozen), Emmy Award-winner, Felicia Fitzpatrick (Social Media Director at Playbill) Frank Dilella (“On Stage” on NY1), Marc Hershberg (Forbes), Sirius XM Radio host Julie James, Blake Ross (Broadway at Work), and many more.

“The theater is facing the greatest challenge in its history,” said producer Ken Davenport. “But we will solve its problems the same way we create theater . . . by collaborating. The TheaterMakers Summit is bringing together 100 of the theater’s brightest business and artistic minds from Broadway, Off Broadway, Regional Theater, International Theater, High School Theater and beyond, to help educate and inspire writers, directors, actors and theaterakers from all over the world to make more theater . . .and make better theater. Because when this is over, boy are we going to need it.”

THE SUMMIT SCHEDULE SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14 FIRST STAGE

11:00 AM EST: Virtual Doors Open

12:00 PM EST: Special Surprise

12:30 PM EST: Welcome From Ken Davenport

1:00 PM EST: Visionary Directors On Their Visions For Directing Theater in The New World

2:00 PM EST: How Award Winning Writers Keep Writing and What Will They Write Now?

3:00 PM EST: Best Practices for Collaboration . . . Virtually Or Not.

4:00 PM EST: Networking Break

4:30 PM EST: Self Care For TheaterMakers to Make Sure You Keep Creating

5:30 PM EST: Designing Your Story: Designing Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Virtual Theater

6:30 PM EST: Where are we headed? A Frank Conversation with The President of Disney Theatricals and The Chairperson of the Broadway League, Thomas Schumacher

7:30 PM EST: End of Day 1

SECOND STAGE

11:00 AM EST: Virtual Doors Open

12:00 PM EST: Special Surprise on Main Stage

12:30 PM EST: Welcome From Ken Davenport on Main Stage

1:00 PM EST: How We Rebuild The Road: The past, present and future of National Tours.

2:00 PM EST: Safety: Creating a Safe Space for Audiences, Actors, and Your Team During the Pandemic and Beyond

3:00 PM EST: POC: Producers of Color on What They Want To Produce

4:00 PM EST: Networking Break

4:30 PM EST: How Theaters Around The US Are Pivoting During The Pandemic (and what they’ll do when it’s done)

5:30 PM EST: Streaming: Monetization Methods & Business Models to Make You Money (Even During a Pandemic)

6:30 PM EST: Where are we headed? A Frank Conversation with The President of Disney Theatricals and The Chairperson of the Broadway League, Thomas Schumacher. On Main Stage.

7:30 PM EST: End of Day 1

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15 FIRST STAGE

12:00 PM EST: Doors Open

12:30 PM EST: A Career in the Theater with Ben Brantley

1:00 PM EST: Equality: How We Can All Work to Raise Voices of BIPOC On and Off Stage

2:00 PM EST: The Next Gen of Broadway Producers: What Are They Looking For?

3:00 PM EST: Actors as Collaborators: Creating New Work with Actors and Using Their Voices to Shape Your Story

4:00 PM EST: Keynote by Christopher Jackson

5:00 PM EST: Closing Remarks by Ken Davenport

5:30PM EST: End of Day 2

SECOND STAGE

12:00 PM EST: Doors Open

12:30 PM EST: A Career in the Theater with Ben Brantley on the Main Stage

1:00 PM EST: Making Your Musical Move: Choreographers Talk Storytelling Through Movement

2:00 PM EST: From Netflix to Broadway

3:00 PM EST: “But What I Really Want To Do Is”: Emerging Artists Talk The Art of the Pivot

4:00 PM EST: Keynote by Christopher Jackson on Main Stage

5:00 PM EST: Closing Remarks by Ken Davenport on Main Stage

5:30PM EST: End of Day 2

BONUS DAY – MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Registration for the Bonus Day is not included in General Admission tickets. VIP tickets holders will have access to the Bonus Day.

10:00am ET: Broadway’s Revival: An intimate discussion with the president of the Broadway League

11:00am ET: Update from Around the World

12:00pm ET: The Script Doctor: A Dramaturg’s Tips to Fixing Your Script (30 min)

12:45pm ET: Marketing Your Stream To Make You Money? (30 min)

1:30pm ET: How To Succeed In Saving Without Really Trying: Budgeting From the Very Beginning (30 min)

2:15pm ET: Livestream Technology Explained (30 min)

3:00pm ET: Anti-Racist Theatre Training (30 min)

4:30pm ET: Creating Your Marketing Toolkit: What do you need to sell your show or yourself