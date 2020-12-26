Join The Times Square Holiday Scavenger Hunt

Getting cabin fever? Play the Times Square Alliance neighborhood scavenger hunt with family, friends, or on your own while socially distanced outdoors, and enter to win a prize!

It started Friday, December 18th, 2020 and goes until Sunday, January 10th, 2021. Explore Times Square using a list of clues and fun facts to find local landmarks and illustrated New Yorkers scattered throughout the district. Then, post a photo of what you find to Instagram or Twitter using #HolidayHunt @TimesSquareNYC. Select clue locations will have one of the above Holiday Hunt New Yorkers in their front window. All of these are visible from outside and don’t require you to enter any buildings to get a photo.

Giveaway rules: Each Instagram post or tweet with a photo showing one of our illustrated Holiday Hunt New Yorkers or a Holiday Hunt clue location with #HolidayHunt and @TimesSquareNYC tagged counts as one entry — so if you’ve found several of our Holiday Hunt New Yorkers and clue locations, put each one in a separate post to increase your chances of winning a prize! Five winners will be selected at random from all the entries and will each win a $50 gift card to the Times Square business of their choice. Duplicate accounts or posts will be disqualified.

Inspired by the residents of New York City, these characters were drawn by local illustrator Hannah Lee.

Clues:

Though it shares a name with a very famous concert hall, this new pizza joint is closer to where RENT invented “rushing” for $20 tickets. It’s rumored the martini was invented in this hotel, which shares a name with the nearby NBA team This location of the coffee juggernaut faces a VERY large US flag. The oldest theatre on Broadway, it reopened in 2017 with a musical starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The smallest Broadway theatre, it is one of the 4 Broadway houses named after a woman. This block-long pedestrian alley is named for the brothers whose organization today owns 17 of Broadway’s 41 theatres. These subway grates in the heart of Times Square house a permanent sound art installation. This brand provides makeup to Broadway shows from Wicked to The Lion King to Jagged Little Pill. One of the neighborhood’s newest restaurants, offering authentic Hunan Chinese food, bears a name referring to a fabric that also originated in China. The side of this building features 4 statues representing women in the arts (Ethel Barrymore, Marilyn Miller, Rosa Ponselle, and Mary Pickford). Players and fans of “the beautiful game” can find everything they need at the Brazilian legend’s store. The composer of “Give My Regards to Broadway” is memorialized here in bronze. Where you can write your wish on a piece of New Year’s Eve confetti to have it fall when the ball drops. A mural by Joseph Ricco (aka “Clarity in Mind & Heart”) sits where Tex-Mex meets Irish. This spot on Restaurant Row, where the brick oven meets cocktails, serves gourmet personal pizzas. Langston Hughes advised to do this “to dreams / For if dreams die / Life is a broken-winged bird / That cannot fly.” This location of the international coffee chain is steps from the international hit SIX the Musical’s Broadway home. Where you can grab a kiss for your sweet tooth. A visit to this location of the coffee chain includes a view of the Barclays building. This family-owned jewelry store has been in Times Square since 1963. Despite the name, this healthy eatery doesn’t only specialize in tiny root vegetables. This building was famous for housing music industry offices and studios where some of the most popular American songs were written, and is considered to have been the center of the American music industry that dominated the pop charts in the early 1960s.

Want to see even more public art in Times Square? Besides the locations you’ll find by following the clues, you can check out any of these: