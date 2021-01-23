Join Tina Fey, Kenny Leon, Audra McDonald & more for the Theatre Alive! Gala

Kenny Leon and The Shubert Organization will receive honors during the Educational Theatre Foundation’s upcoming Theatre Alive! virtual gala. streamed free on Playbill January 28 at 8:30 PM ET.

Samuel L. Jackson and Latanya Richardson Jackson will present Kenny Leon with the second annual Craig Zadan Theatre for Life Award in recognition of his dedication to promoting and preserving the joy of theatre, inspiring young artists, and leaving a lasting impact on generations to come; producer Neil Meron will present The Shubert Organization with the Standing Ovation Award, which will be accepted by Shubert Organization Chairman and CEO Robert E. Wankel.

Tina Fey, Wayne Brady, Jennifer Hudson, Audra McDonald, Amber Riley, and more will make appearances. Expect an all star line-up.

“I’m proud to support Theatre Alive! to help sustain theatre in school for students who need it most,” says Fey. “We can’t let a pandemic take away these opportunities that will impact the rest of their lives.”

“The belief that arts education should be available to all students, and the recognition of the importance of theatre education in preparing students for whatever path they pursue in life, is shared by our celebrity guests and our sponsors. Research shows theatre education teaches life skills including creativity, critical thinking, communication, and collaboration,” stated ETF President Julie Cohen Theobald. ”

Presenting sponsors for Theatre Alive! include Playbill, Apples and Oranges Arts, Broadway on Demand, The Diller – Von Furstenberg Family Foundation, and iHeartRadio Broadway. AMDA, Kate Capshaw & Steven Spielberg, NBC Entertainment, Concord Theatricals, Nancy & Kenneth Duffy, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Licensing, Open Jar Studios, Mark Weinstein, California Thespians, Disney Theatrical Group, Dramatists Play Service, Mark Drum, Thomas & Ellen Hoberman, Irene Mecchi, Harley Neuman, and Kevin Yorn are additional sponsors.