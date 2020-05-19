Jonah Engler shares ways in which parents can boost their child’s personality

The majority of parents think that parenting is all about ensuring that the kids pass their exam and land up in a stable job! There’s more to this than parents can think of. And no one said that parenting is a cakewalk. It means parents will fail at grooming their kids and need to learn from the mistakes. No parent gets it correct at the first go. And one of the challenging goals of parenting is to ensure that a kid isn’t bereft of his/her personality or character. It means allowing the child to live and make independent choices as a kid and gradually as an adult.

Most parents are overprotective about their kids! Or they want to ensure that their kids are attending school, tuition classes, dance classes, and games class on time. And this often makes parents overlook the most crucial part of the kid – his/her personality. Like social skills, parents need to allow room for the child’s persona to develop and shape well during the formative years. Else, your kid might grow up to be a confused individual, with good grades but not a distinct personality. Do you want your kid to develop his/her unique character? If yes, you need to count on the following steps.

What does Jonah Engler have to say?

There are numerous columns and articles on this topic! As parents, it is necessary to sieve through the frills and count on the real facts and practical tips and guidelines. Jonah Engler loves to study the way a child’s brain functions, suggests the following steps:

Don’t thrust activities on your child because you want it

Parents usually fail to comprehend what goes in within a child when they put him/her to a flurry of activities. Most parents send their kids to music, dance, art, and karate classes all at one go. Other than these classes, the kid also has to study and attend school. All these allow very little room for a child to think and know what he/she would like to pursue.

Are you wondering how to make the best choice for your child? The answer is to let the child decide. You can introduce your kid to multiple art forms by encouraging them to attend a few classes. Ask your kid which one he/she likes and wants to do more often and allow him/her to make a choice. There are times when a kid might not be able to make a choice. Allow your child to take the time to decide. Until then, encourage them to attend the classes they feel like from time to time.

When you follow this practice, you allow your child to develop a liking for an activity than opting for an activity because you told them. Your child might end up liking something tangentially opposite. Your little one might have an affinity for drama and theatre, and you should encourage the habit.

Observe the behavioral changes

As parents, you need to know what blocks your child from developing a personality! Some kids are inherently shy and reserved. They take time to pronounce their choices and bloom into their child personas. But there are times when your kid might be witnessing a bully at school or karate classes, which acts as a sinister force on them. Not many kids speak up about such incidents. As parents, you need to observe their behavior traits. If you find them vulnerable, prone to tantrums, anger, and sudden isolation, you need to get speaking with them.

Another potent sign is lack of focus. You might find them performing poorly in exams and losing interest in playing. If you resonate with this, take the time to speak with your kid. Instead of shying away and repressing their thoughts, teach them to voice up their feelings. Also, report to the concerned school head about such behavior. It will instill confidence in your child. He/she will know that they don’t need to go through anything wrong without reason. And that solution arrives when one voices up the trouble. It will allow your child to become more vocal about their choices and truths about life.

Let them pick their toys and clothes

Parents usually get carried away with the “parenting act.” They feel they know the best for their kids in all departments. Parents need to take a backstep in decision making and allow the kids to resume their choice. It means you need to enable your kids to choose clothes, toys, and other goods of their choice. Kids want to dress up in a certain way as well. Allow them to express their preference and intervene only when necessary. It will help your kid to develop their dressing sense and other choices, which will give them a distinct personality.

Be gentle with punishments

Fear is never good for your kid’s personality development. It keeps a child in stress and shock for the most part of their lives. It means when your kid makes a mistake don’t get overzealous with correcting them. Make sure you aren’t rude or abusive with the punishment. It will scar their child psychology and affect their personality development. Punish lovingly and make them realize their mistakes instead of keeping them in a threat zone forever. Fear eats away innocence and spontaneity, which helps to develop a vibrant personality.

Heal yourself as parents

The sad truth about parenting is that most parents project their choices on their kids! They want their kids to become an extension of their lost dreams or ego. And that might sound glorious, but it isn’t suitable for the kid’s personality development. Hence, you must heal as individuals before you decide to be a parent. Accept your failures as part of your life plan and don’t force it on your kid, to draw a vicarious pleasure from it. Accept your kid with their distinct personality, even if it differs from yours.

These are five essential steps that help parents to ensure their kids grow up with a unique personality. Parents can also opt-in for counseling as and when they need a little hand-holding.