Events

Josephine Baker Inspires a Free Webinar and New Work

Josephine Baker Inspires a Free Webinar and New Work

The Ensemble for the Romantic Century presents two events on Josephine Baker. On Monday, February 6th at 5:30 pm, a free webinar entitled “War Hero, Spy, Acclaimed Entertainer: The Many Lives of Josephine Baker” will trace the ascension of Josephine Baker to international fame, following her first successes in the vaudeville scene in Paris in the early 1920s. As her fame grew, so did the ranks of her admirers and devotees. Baker’s persona expressed itself through many layers of cultural symbols and through her ability to answer the longings of her audience. Her charisma and residency in France allowed her to open many doors that would otherwise have been closed to her in the Jim Crow era.

On Thursday February 9, 2022 at 7:30 pm head to the Soapbox Gallery, 636 Dean Street, Brooklyn to see The Judgement of Josephine Baker will play. Script by Renée Silverman, music design by Eve Wolf, directed by Donald T. Sanders, featuring live music performances from percussionist Shiqi Zhong and pianist Albert Cano Smit

Come see a live reading of ERC’s new work The Judgement of Josephine Baker! The famed singer and war heroine, known as “The Black Venus,” is tasked with determining the Eternal Fate of Gertrude Stein, queen of the Paris avant-garde, and her consort, Alice B. Toklas, for their association with Nazi collaborators, in a comic fantasy set to the music of Messiaen, Varèse, Honegger, Xenakis, Pierre Henry, and Guillaume de Machaut.

Live performances by pianist Albert Cano Smit and percussionist Shiqi Zhong.

Recorded music by Messiaen, Varèse, Honegger, Xenakis, Pierre Henry, and Guillaume de Machaut.

For tickets click here, for live stream click here.

http://www.romanticcentury.org

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Revisit The Golden Girls With New Pop-up

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 31, 2023
Read More

Does An Ex Deserve To Be Named? Well Now You Can At The Bronx Zoo

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 31, 2023
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 30, 2023
Read More

A 50,000-Year Old Comet Is a Unique Start to February

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 30, 2023
Read More

Fotografiska New York Hip-Hop Conscious, Unconscious

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 30, 2023
Read More

The Museum of Failure Shows What It Takes To Miss

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 30, 2023
Read More

Celebrate 100 years of Warner Bros at New York’s Candlelight Concerts!

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 29, 2023
Read More

Valentine’s Day Dining Choices

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 28, 2023
Read More

Piaf! The Show Gets Multiple Standing Ovations

Magda KatzJanuary 28, 2023
Read More