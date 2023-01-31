Josephine Baker Inspires a Free Webinar and New Work

The Ensemble for the Romantic Century presents two events on Josephine Baker. On Monday, February 6th at 5:30 pm, a free webinar entitled “War Hero, Spy, Acclaimed Entertainer: The Many Lives of Josephine Baker” will trace the ascension of Josephine Baker to international fame, following her first successes in the vaudeville scene in Paris in the early 1920s. As her fame grew, so did the ranks of her admirers and devotees. Baker’s persona expressed itself through many layers of cultural symbols and through her ability to answer the longings of her audience. Her charisma and residency in France allowed her to open many doors that would otherwise have been closed to her in the Jim Crow era.

On Thursday February 9, 2022 at 7:30 pm head to the Soapbox Gallery, 636 Dean Street, Brooklyn to see The Judgement of Josephine Baker will play. Script by Renée Silverman, music design by Eve Wolf, directed by Donald T. Sanders, featuring live music performances from percussionist Shiqi Zhong and pianist Albert Cano Smit

Come see a live reading of ERC’s new work The Judgement of Josephine Baker! The famed singer and war heroine, known as “The Black Venus,” is tasked with determining the Eternal Fate of Gertrude Stein, queen of the Paris avant-garde, and her consort, Alice B. Toklas, for their association with Nazi collaborators, in a comic fantasy set to the music of Messiaen, Varèse, Honegger, Xenakis, Pierre Henry, and Guillaume de Machaut.

Live performances by pianist Albert Cano Smit and percussionist Shiqi Zhong.

Recorded music by Messiaen, Varèse, Honegger, Xenakis, Pierre Henry, and Guillaume de Machaut.

For tickets click here, for live stream click here.

http://www.romanticcentury.org