Josh Groban Brings Magical Musical Fun with Bush’s

Sometimes you just have to let it out. Singing sensation Josh Groban certainly knows that laughter and music can bring on some good old-fashion fun in this crazy world. It’s a pandemic and we need a good laugh.

Bush’s and fellow bean-lover Groban have teamed up for their new hit single – “Bean Song” – as a much-needed replacement of the notorious “Magical Fruit” melody.

The original song written by Groban honors the humble, delicious and nutritious food and even includes flashback

s to his childhood experiences with beans and a custom bean-filled guitar!!

Check out the video here and toot your horn away.