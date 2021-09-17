MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Joshua Jackson makes a Big Splash at TIFF with Liquid Media Group

Joshua Jackson makes a Big Splash at TIFF with Liquid Media Group

TIFF this year had the most exclusive and desirable parties are welcoming celebrities, top industry executives, influential media and other glamorous guests for a night of marvelous entertainment and fun.

Monday evening’s gala event, “The Big Splash” hosted by entertainment business solutions provider Liquid Media Group, boasted a guest list that included the best and brightest of the entertainment crowd.

By day, Liquid Media Group has been shining the spotlight and sharing their expertise on important issues for independent producers through an exclusive series of TIFF panel discussions. Liquid’s Chairman Joshua Jackson (“Dr. Death,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “The Affair”) and CEO Ronald Thomson were among the speakers on topics ranging from streaming in the new world and financing for independents to harnessing the power of media for social good.

Jackson and Thomson are both clearly excited to be showcasing Liquid Media Group at the 46th edition of TIFF. Their mission with Liquid feels wonderfully analogous with the aim of the non-profit cultural organization that operates the festival, which seeks to transform the way people see the world, through film. Similarly, Liquid’s end-to-end business solution is working to transform the way filmmakers and other independent IP owners bring their works of art to the world’s screens.

The offering from Liquid Media Group is much needed to ensure independence for independents, explains Thomson, and will enable professional video (film/TV and video game) creation, packaging, financing, delivery, and monetization, empowering IP creators to take their professional content from inception through the entire process to monetization.

“Our company is addressing a significant challenge for independent creative professionals,” says Liquid’s Thomson, “and there is no better way to celebrate the importance of that work and all that we have accomplished than to gather safely with the industry’s best and brightest.”

“The Big Splash” took place at The Windsor Arms, an award-winning boutique hotel in the heart of the city. It included an open bar accompanied with tantalizing food to tempt any taste buds, and live entertainment. The Windsor Arms is known for hosting visiting royalty, aristocracy, stars of film and screen as well as heads of state and industry.

After walking the red carpet, guests gathered in the courtyard ballroom, one of the hotel’s most elegant spaces. With a gorgeous chandelier and accented ceilings, the room glistened as the fabulously dressed attendees mingled.

There were many activities to engage in including a photo booth. Renowned DJ Samantha Michelle’s music enveloped the night as invitees  were safely engaging with one another and enjoying their drink of choice at the grand bar.

Gift bags for Liquid’s gala guests included House of Waris Elephant Friendly Black Tea, Massawippi Mercantile Granola, Maax Gum, David and Young Scarves, and a gift certificate from The Sailing Collective.

Also included in the gift bag were several digital gifts from the Liquid Media Group family of companies. These included Filmocracy One month free

Indieflix gave guests a month complimentary access to their full expanse of virtual festivals. Slipstream gifted gift bag holders 45 days free access to their movies. iGems gave lucky guests both a discount on their renowned Tv Film Festival mastery course as well as one month complimentary platinum membership.

Ultimately, the lively party was a splendid and sensational hit. Liquid Media Group carefully balanced the perfect amount of glitz, dazzle, glamour and excitement for today’s times, enchanting its attendees as a noteworthy addition to the 2021 film festival’s most memorable occasions.

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

