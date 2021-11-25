MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Jovial Thanksgiving Toasts

Happy Thanksgiving! Toast the day with loved ones.

With its endless varieties and price points, wine can be hard to shop for, but Public Goods, the Amazon alternative for eco-friendly everyday essentials, is making wine buying easy and enjoyable. The very cool brand launched a completely new category & its first alcoholic offering: a collection of 6 wines, under $20 each, responsibly grown with organic grapes from family-owned vineyards around the world and delivered straight to your doorstep. And, best of all the taste and quality is superb. The new campaign “Wine TV” is your antidote to another interesting holiday season. To help make it as relaxing as possible, substitute the yule log fireplace video for the soothing sounds of wine pouring, bubbling and swirling in your glass – an unexpected take on a product launch video. You can check out the mesmerizing 1 hour 42 minute film on YouTube here.

And you can never have enough wine for the holiday. Another great selection is from Somerset Vineyards.

Their 2017 Sta. Rita Hills Pinot Noir. The incredible full-bodied Pinot Noir with deep cherry undertones and a rich structure reflecting the vineyard’s substrate of diatomaceous earth. Neutral French Oak for 2 years has ensured that the wine is at it’s optimum when bottled. Only seventy-five cases of this vintage were made.

For cider lovers, these three Virginia craft cideries will bring you joy: Lost Boy Cider, Blue Bee Cider, and Albemarle Ciderworks. Virginia is one of the U.S.’s earliest sites of cider production and is a centuries-old tradition for the state, which first imported from England to stay hydrated when safe water was scarce.  

These three local cider producers recently received gold medals in the 2021 Virginia Governor’s Cup Competition—with Lost Boy Cider earning the first-ever Best in Show Cider award for Comeback Kid.

For tequila lovers, Gran Centenario Leyenda is a rare and special Extra Añejo tequila of unparalleled flavor and character. Lazaro Gallardo, the founder of Gran Centenario, first created this blend as a special tequila for his most distinguished guests and closest family members. Today, Leyenda carries this tradition, using the original 150+ year-old recipe, transcending generations, to celebrate the people, places, and moments that bring us together.  

Aged in new American oak barrels to achieve a tequila of unparalleled smoothness and quality, Gran Centenario Añejo offers aromatic notes of toasted oak, chocolate, caramel, and nuts. The tequila is soft and complex with a slightly sweet taste and a balanced profile. 

Happy Thanksgiving!

Cover art by Timothy Eberly on Unsplash

