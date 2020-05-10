MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

Joyce Bulifant Talks About The Happiest Millionaire to My Four Hollywood Husbands at The Lambs

Joyce Bulifant Talks About The Happiest Millionaire to My Four Hollywood Husbands at The Lambs

Joyce Bulifant’s extensive credits on stage and TV have made her a familiar face and popular personality. Most notably, as Marie on the Mary Tyler Moore Show playing Gavin MacLeod’s wife. Also, the film, Airplane!, and many appearances on game shows, especially Matchgame. But to those of us who were Disney fans and fans of Leslie Ann Warren we know her from the Disney Musical, The Happiest Millionaire.

Under contract at Universal she guest stared with Fred Astaire, and on The VirginianDestry Rides AgainThriller and many others. Among her many TV credits are staring on Perry MasonGunsmokeMy Three SonsJust Shoot Me and Weird Science. She has performed in many theaters across the United States. Among her writing credits are two one woman shows, My  Life Upon the Wicked Stage and, Remembering Helen Hayes with Love which she has performed in various theaters. 

Joyce Bulifant

Miss Bulifant’s latest films are a spoof of Taken called Tooken,  and the soon to released, I Hate Kids.

Lauren Stamile and Joyce Bulifant in Tooken Photo: Elevative Entertainment

Miss Bulifant is the executive vice president of The Dyslexia Foundation; she has served on many boards and founded an Advocacy Center in Colorado for abused children. 

Joyce Bulifant starting off and in The Mary Tyler Moore Show

Her new book “My Four Hollywood Husbands”, has received excellent reviews from readers across the US and Europe. This has led to many speaking engagements and TV interviews regarding the  book and her extensive career. Joyce’s book may be purchased on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle download – ORDER HERE 

Joyce was filmed by the Lambs Virtual Conversation and was interviewed by Lamb Jay Michaels. Jay is not only The Lambs publicist, but a professor of communications at several universities, a published writer and reviewer.

For those who missed this landmark interview, we provide it now. 

Related Items
Film

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

Related Items

More in Film

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMay 8, 2020
Read More
Cate Blanchett

Theater News and More: Jason Robert Brown’s SubCulture Benefit, BAM Virtual Gala, Still Waiting in the Wings, Broadway Teaches Kids, Summonds Climb Due to Non Social Distancing

Suzanna BowlingMay 3, 2020
Read More

What To Watch April 30th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingApril 30, 2020
Read More

Streaming the 4-Tiered Into The Woods in Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, London

RossApril 30, 2020
Read More

How Are We Coping With Self Isolation: Insight From Around the Country With Zach Ramos

Suzanna BowlingApril 28, 2020
Read More

So Long Shirley Knight an Actress Who Embodied an Era

Suzanna BowlingApril 23, 2020
Read More

Newcomers Guide to Kodi and the Entertainment Benefits It Brings

WriterApril 22, 2020
Read More

Streaming into Noel Coward’s Private Lives

RossApril 22, 2020
Read More

Theatre and Writing News: Free Shakespeare in the Park, Disney on Broadway, Vineyard Theatre, Writers Lab, Pipeline Screenwriting and TV Writing competition

Suzanna BowlingApril 21, 2020
Read More