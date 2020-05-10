Joyce Bulifant Talks About The Happiest Millionaire to My Four Hollywood Husbands at The Lambs

Joyce Bulifant’s extensive credits on stage and TV have made her a familiar face and popular personality. Most notably, as Marie on the Mary Tyler Moore Show playing Gavin MacLeod’s wife. Also, the film, Airplane!, and many appearances on game shows, especially Matchgame. But to those of us who were Disney fans and fans of Leslie Ann Warren we know her from the Disney Musical, The Happiest Millionaire.

Under contract at Universal she guest stared with Fred Astaire, and on The Virginian, Destry Rides Again, Thriller and many others. Among her many TV credits are staring on Perry Mason, Gunsmoke, My Three Sons, Just Shoot Me and Weird Science. She has performed in many theaters across the United States. Among her writing credits are two one woman shows, My Life Upon the Wicked Stage and, Remembering Helen Hayes with Love which she has performed in various theaters.

Joyce Bulifant

Miss Bulifant’s latest films are a spoof of Taken called Tooken, and the soon to released, I Hate Kids.

Lauren Stamile and Joyce Bulifant in Tooken Photo: Elevative Entertainment

Miss Bulifant is the executive vice president of The Dyslexia Foundation; she has served on many boards and founded an Advocacy Center in Colorado for abused children.



Joyce Bulifant starting off and in The Mary Tyler Moore Show

Her new book “My Four Hollywood Husbands”, has received excellent reviews from readers across the US and Europe. This has led to many speaking engagements and TV interviews regarding the book and her extensive career. Joyce’s book may be purchased on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle download – ORDER HERE



Joyce was filmed by the Lambs Virtual Conversation and was interviewed by Lamb Jay Michaels. Jay is not only The Lambs publicist, but a professor of communications at several universities, a published writer and reviewer.

For those who missed this landmark interview, we provide it now.