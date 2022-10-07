Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA Joins The New York Pops November 18

Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA will join The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke— joined by guest artists Nikki Renée Daniels (Broadway’s Company, The Book of Mormon), Jordan Donica (Broadway’s My Fair Lady, The Phantom of the Opera; San Francisco and Los Angeles companies of Hamilton), Matt Doyle (2022 Tony Award Winner for Best Featured Actor in a Musical in Company), and Melissa Errico (Broadway’s My Fair Lady, High Society, Amour), on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall for Broadway Blockbusters.

The concert features iconic works by Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and more, including “(Not) Getting Married Today” from Company, “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?” from My Fair Lady, and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” from The Sound of Music.

Additional upcoming performances in The New York Pops’ 2022-23 Carnegie Hall season include: The Music of Star Wars on October 21, 2022; Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree on December 16, 2022 with Ingrid Michaelson and Essential Voices USA; Winter Song: A Holiday Evening with Ingrid Michaelson on December 17, 2022; One Night Only: An Evening with Heather Headley on February 10, 2023; and The Marvelous Marilyn Maye, celebrating the cabaret legend’s birthday on March 24, 2023.

Program Information

THE NEW YORK POPS

Broadway Blockbusters

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Nikki Renée Daniels, Guest Artist

Jordan Donica, Guest Artist

Matt Doyle, Guest Artist

Melissa Errico, Guest Artist

Essential Voices USA

Judith Clurman, Music Director and Conductor

Friday, November 18, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Tickets are available for purchase at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, at 57th and Seventh, carnegiehall.org.

Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA (EVUSA) is one of New York’s preeminent choral ensembles. EVUSA comprises a talented roster of seasoned professionals and auditioned volunteers, dynamically fitted to the unique needs of each project. They perform with The New York Pops on their Carnegie Hall subscription series and have appeared at Lincoln Center and on NPR’S Tiny Desk Concerts. EVUSA recently released the recording of “Washington Women,” a collection of choral songs, scored for mixed chorus, piano and cello, by David Chase and Judith Clurman. Judith Clurman conducts Essential Voices USA and the Singing Tree Float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and currently teaches at the Manhattan School of Music. Her work has received Emmy and Grammy nominations and she has collaborated with the major classical orchestras and conductors of the world. She was Director of Choral Activities at The Juilliard School for 18 years and a faculty member for the National Endowment for the Arts/Columbia University Institute in Classical Music and Opera. Her music and arrangements are published by G. Schirmer, Schott, and Hal Leonard, and have been performed by the Detroit, Houston, National, Toronto, and San Francisco Symphonies and the New York and Boston Pops.

The New York Pops is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States and the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, the orchestra performs an annual subscription series at Carnegie Hall, and is among the venue’s most presented ensembles. Now in its milestone 40th season, The New York Pops’ annual birthday gala is celebrated each spring, raising funds for the orchestra and its education programs. The New York Pops performs annually in Queens, NY at Forest Hills Stadium, a 14,000-seat historic concert venue.

The New York Pops celebrates the diversity of popular music’s evolving songbook. Every concert is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with influences ranging from Broadway melodies to film scores, jazz, rock, pop, and everything in between. Under Reineke’s dynamic leadership, The New York Pops continues to re-imagine orchestral pops music.

Through its PopsEd music education programs, The New York Pops fulfills its dedication to lifelong learning by collaborating with public schools, community organizations, and senior centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City. PopsEd allows thousands of New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs that blend traditional education with pure fun.

The New York Pops is committed to serving all members of the community. Through its Kids in the Balcony and Kids in the Stadium programs, thousands of children and their parents have had an opportunity to see The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and Forest Hills Stadium free of charge.

The New York Pops was founded by Ruth and Skitch Henderson in 1983 with a mission to create greater public awareness and appreciation of America’s rich musical heritage through presentation of concerts and education programs of the highest quality. The New York Pops is a non-profit organization supported solely through the generosity of individual donations, institutional grants, corporate sponsorships, and concert income.

Steven Reineke has established himself as one of North America’s leading conductors of popular music and is in his second decade as Music Director of The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. Additionally, he is Principal Pops Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Principal Pops Conductor of the Houston and Toronto Symphony Orchestras.

Reineke is a frequent guest conductor with The Philadelphia Orchestra and his extensive North American conducting appearances include Dallas, Detroit and the Ravinia Music Festival.

On stage, Mr. Reineke has created programs and collaborated with a range of leading artists from the worlds hip hop, R & B, Broadway, television and rock including: Maxwell, Common, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Cynthia Erivo, Sutton Foster, Megan Hilty, Cheyenne Jackson, Wayne Brady, Peter Frampton and Ben Folds, amongst others. In 2017 he was featured on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered” leading the National Symphony Orchestra – in a first for the show’s 45-year history – performing live music excerpts in between news segments. In 2018 Reineke led the National Symphony Orchestra with hip hop legend Nas performing his seminal album “Illmatic” on PBS’s Great Performances.

As the creator of more than one hundred orchestral arrangements for the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, Mr. Reineke’s work has been performed worldwide, and can be heard on numerous Cincinnati Pops Orchestra recordings on the Telarc label. His symphonic works Celebration Fanfare, Legend of Sleepy Hollow and Casey at the Bat are performed frequently in North America, including performances by the New York Philharmonic and Los Angeles Philharmonic. His Sun Valley Festival Fanfare was used to commemorate the Sun Valley Summer Symphony’s pavilion, and his Festival Te Deum and Swan’s Island Sojourn were debuted by the Cincinnati Symphony and Cincinnati Pops Orchestras. His numerous wind ensemble compositions are published by the C.L. Barnhouse Company and are performed by concert bands worldwide.

A native of Ohio, Mr. Reineke is a graduate of Miami University of Ohio (2020 Alumnus Distinguished Achievement Medal), where he earned bachelor of music degrees with honors in both trumpet performance and music composition. He currently resides in New York City with his husband Eric Gabbard.