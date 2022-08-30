Julie Benko and Jason Yager Hand In Hand

Funny Girl’s Julie Benko joined forces with her jazz pianist husband Jason Yeager for an evening of selections from their new duo album, “Hand in Hand.” This jazz infused album seems from another era. Smoked filled rooms, bottles of wine and all your troubles laid at the door come to mind. This show was a CD release party for an album released in August on Club44 Records.

This show features the pair’s unique and intimate arrangements of songs from Broadway musicals, the Great American Songbook, and Yeager’s original compositions. The duo was joined by Michael O’Brian on bass, Jay Sawyer on percussion, and Patrick Laslie on woodwinds, which gave the night a rich cohesive sound.

Starting off with the swinging Billy Holliday song written by Irving Gorden, Allan Roberts and Alvin S. Kauffman “Me Myself and I,” Julie Benko looked radiant in a blue off the shoulder dress.

The duo was thrilled to be performing on Charlie Parker’s 102 Birthday at Birdland and though their cat Thelonious Monk could not be their his stand by Bob was. A lot of these songs comes from the duo’s version of Quarantunes starting with the Rodgers and Hammerstein song “It Might As Well Be Spring” from the 1945 film State Fair.

The duo’s favorite show is Hadestown, so it was appropriate Julie sang “All I’ve Ever Known.” This jazz infused version was so deep and haunting. Very Joni Mitchell.

Jason’s original compositions, “Sweet Pea,” is dedicated to legendary jazz songwriter-pianist Billy Strayhorn – composer of “Take the A Train,” and Duke Ellington’s longtime collaborator – who lived just a few blocks from the couple’s Harlem apartment and whose nickname was “Sweet Pea.”

“Gainsville” from Randy Newman’s musical Faust. This simple tale made me fall in love with this song.

Julie leaned to play the clarinet in the pandemic but ended up playing a cool washboard tie in “Louisiana Fairytale” and left the clarinet to Patrick Laslie.

“People” from Funny Girl was up. When Julie auditioned, she and Jason didn’t know the iconic tune. They were a little late to the party. This was the one arrangement that I found underwhelming. There really was no build.

Jason Robert Brown’s “Another Life” from The Bridges of Madison County gets a drum infused mambo beat that is exciting and again recalls Joni Mitchell’s arrangements from “Ladies of the Canyon” and this song soars. This arrangement has levels that made it truly wonderful.



The snazzy version Frank Loesser’s “If I Were a Bell” from Guys and Dolls started with the Wedding March and had featured some funky bass moves by Michael O’Brian, soothing clarinet by Patrick Laslie, and smooth skins by Jay Sawyer.

Fanny Brice’s hit “Second Hand Rose” was adorably done with Ms. Benko’s expressive face.

The poignant second original, “Just Begun,” features a melody Jason composed for Julie to walk down the aisle to at their wedding. The lyrics were added for this album. After hearing these lyrics, this is the man you wish for everyone. So romantic and loving.

For those who do not know who Ms. Benko is she is an actress, singer, and writer currently taking over the role of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. On Broadway she was in Fiddler on the Roof and Les Misérables. Julie’s debut jazz album, Introducing Julie Benko, is currently available on all streaming platforms. She lent her voice to the 85th Academy Awards and the 70th Tony Awards ceremonies, performed as a soloist with numerous symphonies, and earned the Gold Medal and the Johnny Mercer Award in the national American Traditions Vocal Competition. Her writing projects include the full-length play The District (a 2022 semifinalist at the Eugene O’Neill National Theater Conference) and the short film “The Newlywed’s Guide to Physical Intimacy,” which has garnered awards at film festivals across the nation.

Ending the night, Janis Joplin’s “Mercedes Benz” which the band rocked out on.

These arrangements are exquisite and this duo is one to keep your eyes on.

Hand in Hand is produced and arranged by Julie Benko and Jason Yeager