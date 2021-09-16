Julien’s Auctions Announces Property From The Life And Career Of Sylvester Stallone

Although producers originally wanted a recognizable star to play the titular character, Stallone refused to sell the story unless he could star as the underdog boxer, Rocky Balboa, who would go on to win the world heavyweight championship title. In addition to Stallone earning Golden Globe, BAFTA and Academy Award nominations for his acting and screenplay (and a total of ten Academy Award nominations for the film), Rocky won the Best Picture Oscar as well as Oscars for Best Directing and Film Editing and went on to become the highest-grossing movie of 1976. Considered a movie masterpiece, one of the best sports films of all time and a beloved favorite film worldwide, Rocky’smythology includes its induction into the National Film Registry, the naming of the Philadelphia Museum of Art front entrance as the Rocky Steps where Rocky famously runs up to, a Rocky statue and several of the film’s props placed in the Smithsonian Museum.

Rocky III boxing boots

Seven successful sequels from 1979 to 2018 followed and Stallone received his first Golden Globe Award and his third Oscar nomination as Best Supporting Actor for 2015’s Creed, the critically acclaimed and box office hit spin-off installments where 40 years later, he reprises his iconic character Rocky Balboa who becomes a boxing trainer to the son of the ill-fated boxer Apollo Creed played by Michael B. Jordan. In 1982, Stallone created another iconic character as ex-Green Beret John Rambo in First Blood, the first film of his highly successful Rambo series: Rambo: First Blood Part II(1985), Rambo III (1988), Rambo(2008), and Rambo: Last Blood(2019) and received a Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1984.



From the mid 1980s to the late 1990s, Stallone was one of Hollywood’s highest-paid and most popular actors who developed a unique persona and individual presence like no other.



archery bow from Rambo



Known as “Sly,” Stallone’s famous workout and training regimens to achieve his spectacular physique that would be gloriously displayed in his films’ intense action sequences and stunts dazzled audiences around the world and became the stuff of legend in the international box office action film hits, Cobra(1986), Tango & Cash (1989), Cliffhanger (1993), Demolition Man(1993), The Specialist (1994), Assassins (1995), Judge Dredd(1995), and Get Carter (2000). In 2005, Stallone released Sly Moves, his guide to fitness and nutrition and a candid autobiography of his life and works. His passion and dedication to fitness and bodybuilding would be a hallmark of his long-standing career up until the present day where Stallone’s muscular power and age defying physical prowess continues to astound his legions of fans and the media. A fitness icon and box office superstar, Stallone applied this same level of intensity to his craft in the writing or co-writing of his films’ screenplays such as, all of the Rockyfilms (with the exception of Creed), the five Rambo installments, Cobra, Driven, F.I.S.T, Rhinestone, Over the Top, Creed II and Cliffhanger, as well as co-writing the book for the 2014 Broadway musical adaptation of Rocky, and taking on directing duties throughout his career from four Rocky films, Paradise Alley (whose screenplay he wrote), 2008’s Ramboto the Saturday Night Fever sequel Staying Alive starring John Travolta (whose screenplay he wrote); thus, displaying a diverse range of talent that set him apart from other stars of the era and today. In 1997, Stallone starred in the crime drama Cop Land, starring opposite Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta, and earned critical acclaim and awards for his role as an overweight sheriff.

In 2010, Stallone co-wrote, directed, and starred opposite action stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jason Statham in the thriller The Expendables about a team of mercenaries, which garnered over $34 million in its opening weekend as the No. 1 film in the U.S. box office and marked the biggest opening weekend in Stallone’s career. It spawned another popular film franchise with its 2012 and 2014 sequels. (photo left: throwing knives from The Expendables) Numerous international awards and accolades for Stallone’s illustrious career include the 1985 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actor, a Honorary César in 1992, the Stockholm International Film Festival Best Actor award for Cop Land in 1997, Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Desert Palm Achievement Award in 1998, National Board Review and Austin Film Critics Association for Best Supporting Actor for Creed in 2015, Zurich Film Festival’s Golden Icon Award in 2008, the Venice Film Festival’s Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker Award in 2009 and induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in the non-participant category in 2010. He is the only actor in the history of American cinema to have starred in a box office number one film across six consecutive decades. In addition, Stallone is an accomplished artist, whose paintings and sculptures have been displayed in exhibitions such as Art Basil, The Russian State Museum and the Nice Museum of Contemporary Art in France. Auction highlights (with estimates) include numerous film items and iconography from the seminal 1976 Rocky film and subsequent sequels such as Sylvester Stallone’s original handwritten notebooks filled with story development ideas for the first four films of the classic motion picture series Rocky ($40,000 – 60,000 each); his boxing gloves from films such as Rocky III ($10,000 – $20,000) and training boxing gloves from Rocky Balboa ($6,000 – $8,000), as well as other boxing gloves from the Creed installments; the announcement card listing Rockyas the Best Picture winner at the 34th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1977 ($6,000 – $8,000); original film poster concept artworks for Rocky by Tom Jung and Rocky IV by Drew Struzan ($8,000 – $10,000); the boxing mouth guard worn by Stallone as Rocky in the 1976 film ($6,000 – $8,000); original artwork by Leroy Neiman of Hulk Hogan fighting Sylvester Stallone from the set of Rocky III ($1,000 – $2,000); a Sylvester Stallone signed boxing training pad from Creed ($3,000 – $5,000); a Rocky II Leo Sewell sculpture ($8,000 – $10,000); Air Jordan boxing boots from Creed($8,000 – $10,000) and more.

From the Rambo film franchise, an array of items will be offered including a collection of knives from the first three films of the blockbuster action series ($10,000 – $20,000 each); a Sylvester Stallone signed Rambo: First Blood Part II original poster concept artwork by Renato Casaro ($8,000 – $10,000); a John Rambo arrow quiver from Rambo: First Blood Part II ($3,000 – $5,000); a headband worn by Stallone in Rambo: First Blood Part II ($8,000 – $10,000); an original pre-production working script, with numerous handwritten notes and corrections, for Stallone’s favorite installment of the Rambo film series, 2008’s Rambo ($8,000 – $10,000); a Luminor Panerai watch worn in Rambo ($10,000 – $20,000); the duffel bag used by Stallone as John Rambo in Rambo ($6,000 – $8,000) (seen in photo left); the cross necklace worn by Stallone as John Rambo in Rambo ($1,000 – $2,000); his combat boots worn in Rambo: Last Blood ($2,000 – $3,000); a Sylvester Stallone signed “John Rambo” sweatshirt display from Rambo: First Blood ($10,000 – $20,000); a stunt assault rifle prop from Rambo: First Blood II ($10,000 – $20,000); a John Rambo machete from Rambo: Last Blood ($8,000 – $10,000), a Sylvester Stallone signed Rambo film production chair ($2,000 – 3,000) (photo above right)and others. Other action-packed items from Stallone’s biggest films will be featured such as, a complete Gianni Versace designed costume ($10,000 – $20,000) (photo right) and a helmet and face cast ($8,000 – $10,000) from Judd Dredd; a helmet and a knife necklace ($1,000 – $5,000 each), throwing knives ($3,000-$5,000), and a Luminor Panerai watch used by Stallone as Barney Ross in The Expendables ($10,000 – $20,000); a leather thumb brace with skull snaps screen-used and worn by Sylvester Stallone as Barney Ross in The Expendables 3 ($1,000 – $2,000); a crow sculpture with guns ($8,000 – $10,000) from The Expendables

a Sylvester Stallone Demolition Mansculpture ($3,000 – $5,000); a stunt gun prop used by Sylvester Stallone as Robert Rath in Assassins ($3,000 – $5,000); his sheriff uniform worn as his character Freddy Heflin in Cop Land ($3,000 – $5,000); his prison uniform and boots worn by Stallone for his character Ray Breslin/Anthony Portos in Escape Plan ($2,000 – $3,000); a Cliffhangerarm sculpture ($5,000 – $7,000) and more. (photo left: Cliffhanger arm sculpture)