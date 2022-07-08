& Juliet Heads To Broadway This Fall

The Olivier Award-winning original musical & Juliet will have its highly anticipated Broadway premiere this fall, the show’s producers announced today. Currently playing a long-awaited pre-Broadway engagement in Toronto, & Juliet will transfer directly to Broadway, with previews beginning October 28, 2022 ahead of a November 17, 2022 opening at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street). Tickets are available today at 10:00 am ET exclusively through the TodayTix app or on todaytix.com, marking the first-ever Broadway Musical pre-sale for the digital ticketing platform. Beginning Wednesday, July 13, tickets will be available at andjulietbroadway.com.

With a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love.

It was also announced today that newcomer Lorna Courtney, currently starring in the North American Premiere, will reprise her role as ‘Juliet’ on Broadway this fall, alongside Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway’ (no, not that one – the wife of William Shakespeare), Tony Award nominee Stark Sands as ‘Shakespeare,’ Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Melanie La Barrie as ‘Nurse’ (who originated the role in the West End), Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ all currently starring in the Toronto production. The current ensemble includes Brandon Antonio, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Katy Geraghty, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Michael Iván Carrier, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Rachel Webb.

“I’m so thrilled that Broadway audiences will get to share in the joy of & Juliet,” Martin said. “I’ve had the incredible honor to work with some of the world’s most talented artists, and this cast is no exception.”

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s The Way It Is,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” and many more.

The full West End creative team reunites for the Broadway production of & Juliet and includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements) andJ. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price.

& Juliet had its World Premiere in September 2019 at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London’s West End. It began performances in November 2019 at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London, where it continues to play to sold-out houses. In addition to the UK Production and the pre-Broadway Toronto production, a production of & Juliet will premiere in Australia in February 2023 at Melbourne’s Regent Theatre.