Juliet Stevenson Comes to The Park Avenue Armory, North American Premiere of Robert Icke’s West End Hit The Doctor

This summer, Park Avenue Armory will stage the North American premiere of Robert Icke’s multi-award-winning West End hit, The Doctor. The production, which will run for 12 weeks this summer in the Armory’s Wade Thompson Drill Hall, marks acclaimed theater and film actor Juliet Stevenson’s first appearance on the New York stage in 20 years in what she calls the “role of a lifetime.” Stevenson leads the cast, reprising her award-winning performance as Dr. Ruth Wolff, a medical leader whose decision in the field ignites public debate that grips a divided nation. Based on Arthur Schnitzler’s Professor Bernhardi, written in 1912, Icke breathes fresh life into what was revolutionary and controversial in its time for addressing pressing topics including antisemitism and abortion. Now on stage in New York, Icke reimagines the story and its moral arguments in a contemporary context, challenging the audience to question their presumptions of faith, race, gender, scientific reason—and the characters themselves.

“Stevenson’s revelatory performance is shockingly relevant in a time when public debate often devolves into bedlam. The Doctor uses the medium of theater at its utmost capacity to insight dialogue and argument, drawing audiences into an enthralling moral dilemma sparked by the collision of race, religion, science, and gender identity,” said Pierre Audi, the Armory’s Marina Kellen French Artistic Director.

“Robert Icke has created a compelling work that traces how the collision of personal beliefs reverberates into public conflict in a polarized society. It’s a story of our times drawn from one written over 100 years ago,” added Rebecca Robertson, theAdam R. Flatto Founding President and Executive Producer of Park Avenue Armory. “Rob is one of Britain’s most celebrated contemporary directors, and we couldn’t be more excited to invite him back to build upon the fantastic productions he’s brought to the Armory over the past two seasons.”

Following a premiere at the Almeida Theatre, which won Stevenson the Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for Best Actress and Icke the Evening Standard Award for Best Director, The Doctor opened on the West End in the fall of 2022 to further critical praise. The production headlined the Adelaide Festival and was translated in Dutch and German for premieres in Amsterdam and Vienna.

The Doctor is part of Park Avenue Armory’s full 2023 season. Additional upcoming Drill Hall programming at the Armory includes: the world premiere of Doppelganger, a theatrical staging of Schubert’s Schwanengesang performed by renowned tenor Jonas Kaufmann and directed by acclaimed German opera director Claus Guth; Mutant;Destrudo, a world premiere, multidisciplinary commission from groundbreaking pop sensation Arca; and a restaging of Pina Bausch’s iconic The Rite of Spring, performed by an ensemble of dancers from across Africa and paired with common ground[s], a new work by Germaine Acogny and Malou Airaudo.

Previous theatrical productions at the Armory include Robert Icke’s repertory productions of Hamlet and Oresteia, as well as his interactive adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s classic morality tale Enemy of the People; Sam Mendes’ hit production of The Lehman Trilogy which transferred to Broadway (2022 Tony Award recipient for Best Play) and has toured internationally, adapted by Ben Power and starring Adam Godley, Ben Miles, and Simon Russell Beale; Antigone, an acclaimed production that flooded the Drill Hall with water as it mixed the foundational principles of Greek tragedy, Japanese Noh theater, Indonesian shadow play, and Buddhist philosophy to tell the classic Greek tale; Macbeth, directed by Rob Ashford and Kenneth Branagh, and starring Branagh and Alex Kingston for which the Wade Thompson Drill Hall was transformed into a bloody, rainy Scottish heath; Ivo van Hove’s chilling staging of The Damned; Simon Stone’s critically acclaimed, Obie Award-winning, and four-time Drama Desk-nominated production Yerma, starring Billie Piper and performed within a glass encasement intersecting the audience; Obie Award-winning and eight-time Drama Desk-nominated play The Hairy Ape, directed by Richard Jones and starring Bobby Cannavale in a production where the audience was surrounded by a massive revolving stage; Christopher Shinn’s adaptation ofJudgment Day, directed by Richard Jones and starring Emmy Award-winning actor Luke Kirby; Obie Award-winning A Room in India (Une chambre en Inde) with Le Théâtre du Soleil under the direction of Ariane Mnouchkine; and the unprecedented residency of the Royal Shakespeare Company with five productions in repertory over six weeks in association with Lincoln Center Festival.

The Doctor: June 3 – August 19, 2023

Originally produced by the Almeida Theatre and produced in the West End by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions

Very Freely Adapted from Arthur Schnitzler’s Professor Bernhardi

Adaptation and Direction Robert Icke

Set and Costume Design Hildegard Bechtler

Lighting Design Natasha Chivers

Sound Design and Composition Tom Gibbons

Tickets start at $30 (plus fees) for previews and $45 (plus fees) for performances and can be purchased at armoryonpark.org