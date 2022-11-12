Julliard Trained Kevin Conroy Passes On

Batwoman — “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two” — Image Number: BWN108c_0150.jpg — Pictured: Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Kevin Conroy was an American actor. He was best known as the voice behind the DC Comics superhero Batman in various media, beginning on the 1990s Warner Bros. television series Batman: The Animated Series as well as other TV series and feature films in the DC Animated Universe. Due to the popularity of his performance as Batman, Conroy went on to voice the character for multiple films under the DC Universe Animated Original Movies banner and the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham and Injustice video games.

Born in 1955, Kevin Conroy earned a full scholarship to attend Juilliard’s drama division in 1973. He studied under John Houseman and roomed with Robin Williams. He graduated in 1978 and then began touring with Houseman’s acting group, The Acting Company.

Following that time he moved into theater and television acting, and eventually landed in voice acting with the launch of Batman: The Animated Series in 1992. Since that time he has voiced the characters of Bruce Wayne & Batman in numerous projects including Batman Beyond, Justice League Unlimited, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, the Rocksteady Arkham games and many more.

He finally had a chance to play Bruce Wayne in live-action in The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

Conroy passed away November 10th.