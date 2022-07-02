July Rooftop Movies At The Green Room 42

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The Green Room 42 is pleased to announce their July lineup for their popular Rooftop Movie Series and the Celebrity Cruises Rooftop Garden Cinema Series. Films begin at 8:45pm, with food and beverage service available before and during the film. The July 2022 lineup includes: Saturday, July 2: ScreamSunday, July 3: BridesmaidsMonday, July 4: National TreasureThursday, July 7: SerendipityFriday, July 8: EncantoSaturday, July 9: Last Holiday, part of the Celebrity Cruise Rooftop Garden Cinema SeriesSunday, July 10: AnchormanMonday, July 11: The Wizard of OzThursday, July 14: Sunset Boulevard Friday, July 15: PsychoSaturday, July 16: Ratatouille, part of the Celebrity Cruise Rooftop Garden Cinema SeriesSunday, July 17: Sister Act Monday, July 18: Little Shop of HorrorsThursday, July 21: Mean GirlsFriday, July 22: The Silence of the Lambs Saturday, July 23: Eat Pray Love, part of the Celebrity Cruise Rooftop Garden Cinema SeriesSunday, July 24: Beetlejuice Monday, July 25: Mamma Mia! Thursday, July 28: Crazy Rich Asians Friday, July 29: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Saturday, July 30: Alice in Wonderland, part of the Celebrity Cruise Rooftop Garden Cinema SeriesSunday, July 31: Pitch Perfect Situated across the hall from The Green Room 42 on the outdoor terrace, the Rooftop Movie Series allows audiences to sit back, relax, put on a pair of headphones, grab a drink, and enjoy classic, new, and innovative movies from across the decades. In the event of rain, the movie will be moved to the outdoor tented area. Headphones are provided. Doors for the Rooftop Movie Series open at 8:00pm for food and beverage service before and during the film, with the films beginning at 8:45pm. Additionally, The Green Room 42 has partnered with Celebrity Cruises to present the Celebrity Cruises Rooftop Garden Cinema Series, inspired by the stunning Rooftop Garden on Celebrity Cruises’ Edge® Series ships, now set against the New York City skyline. Each event begins with a cocktail hour featuring beverages, themed bites, and activations. Afterward, guests will enjoy a film inspired by the main features of Celebrity Cruises’ onboard experience – Last Holiday for Luxurious Accommodations, Ratatouille for Culinary Excellence, Eat Pray Love for Holistic Wellness, and Alice in Wonderland for Detail Design – while they enjoy plates and cocktails inspired by the movie they are watching. All ticket proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, a nonprofit that is helping people across the country and the street receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance. Tickets to the Celebrity Cruises Rooftop Garden Cinema Series include beer, wine, appetizers, and themed activations during the cocktail hour, as well as two specialty cocktails and small plates during the film. Attendees from each event will be able to enter for a chance to win one of five staterooms for the Celebrity Beyond Preview Event on October 24th, 2022 in Bayonne, NJ! Doors for the Celebrity Cruises Rooftop Garden Cinema Series open at 7:30pm, with the films beginning at 8:45pm. Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor), The Green Room 42 is Broadway’s newest and most spacious cabaret club, hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot.”For tickets and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.

