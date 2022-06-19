MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Juneteenth 2022: What’s Open and Closed

Did you know, last year President Joe Biden signed into legislation Juneteenth making it a new federal holiday. This date now commemorate the end of slavery with Juneteenth turning into a National Independence Day. On  June 19, 1865, Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to the enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.

Since the date falls on Sunday this year, the federal holiday is being observed on Monday, June 20, 2022.

New York City will honor the holiday with concerts centering Black artists, variety shows featuring Black performers, Black history events, and more.

Most banks are closed Monday, The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq,Garbage, recycling and organics collection will not occur on Monday, June 20. There will also be no street cleaning. Schools, Libraries, U.S. Post offices, UPS, Non-essential federal, state and city government offices are closed, Expect restaurants and stores, to be open to capture the business. Alternate side parking rules will be suspended.

Juneteenth, is the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

