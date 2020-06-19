MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Juneteenth Jubilee: An Artist-Led Musical Celebration of Black Lives

Juneteenth Jubilee: An Artist-Led Musical Celebration of Black Lives

Main banner photo by Richard Conde

At 3pm starting at 110 Street & Malcolm X Boulevard, The Blacksmiths, Intersectional Voices Collective and the Wide Awakes present are kicking off a summer series of events and activities in New York City June 19 & 20.

The Grand Marshal is George Faison with Jacqueline Acevedo, Sasha Allen, Stretch Armstrong, Linda Briceno, DJ Bianca, C. Anthony Bryant, Troy Anthony Burton, DJ Funmi, Giveton Gellin, Ayanna Heaven, Russell Hall, Bruce Harris, Savannah Harris, Marquis Hill, House Lives Matters, Aisha Jackson, Mila Jam, Shenel Johns, Mykal Kilgore, Lachaze, Lerman, Michela Marino, Anastacia McCleskey, Michael Mwenso, Mathis Picard, Kyle Poole, Britton Smith and more. Subject to change.

The Blacksmiths also call for making Juneteenth a national holiday. The Blacksmiths, are a new national coalition of artists, curators, producers, and organizers that forges culture for Black liberation.

This artist-led musical celebration will lift up and center Black, Queer and Trans folks.

